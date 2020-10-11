Here is a capsule look at area Iowa volleyball teams as high school postseason play begins on Oct. 19:
CLASS 5A
Region 6
Oct. 20 — Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 22 — Washington/Jefferson winner at Dubuque Hempstead; Linn-Mar at Dubuque Senior
Oct. 27 — Semifinal winners in regional championship, site TBD
Hempstead key players — Morgan Hawkins (sr., S), Grace Daack (sr., L), Becca Lockwood (sr., MH), Becca Breitbach (sr., RS), Ashley Glennon (jr., OH), Leah Moeller (sr., MH), Corinne Meier (sr., OH)
Senior key players — Hailey Goedert (sr., OH), Brooke Healey (sr., RS), Payton Kizer (sr., OH), Alana McDermott (jr., DS), Katelyn Egan (sr., S/RS), Emma Link (sr., L), Katelyn Kitchen (jr., MH), Olivia Baxter (jr., MH)
Outlook — With the Mustangs and Rams both earning first-round byes and both finding themselves in the rankings by season’s end for the first time in a long time, the stage could be set for an all-city showdown with a 5A state tournament berth on the line. Few have been able to crack Hempstead (15-4-1) which boasts the state’s leading hitter in Corinne Meier. But Senior (16-7) is in the midst of its best season in decades. The Rams put up a good fight at Senior when these two teams met in September (a four-set Mustangs win). Both teams are favored to get through their semifinals and if so the regional title match will be a wild one.
CLASS 4A
Region 6
Oct. 20 — Waterloo East at Charles City
Oct. 22 — Charles City/East winner at West Delaware; Newton at Clear Creek-Amana
Oct. 27 — Semifinal winners in regional championship, site TBD
Outlook — The Hawks (21-8) have been a steady presence in the 4A rankings all season and are the favorite to win Region 6 as the top rated team (eighth) in the regional. The biggest threat to a West Delaware return to state would be No. 11 Clear Creek-Amana on the other side of the bracket. Between outside hitters Ava Hauser and Alivia Schulte and libero Ella Koloc, the Hawks have plenty of experience, fire power and defense to earn a state berth.
Region 7
Oct. 20 — Central DeWitt at Dubuque Wahlert; Washington at Benton
Oct. 22 — Washington/Benton winner at Western Dubuque; DeWitt/Wahlert winner at Clinton
Oct. 27 — Semifinal winners in regional championship, site TBD
Wahlert key players — Anna Slaght (sr., DS), Abigail Klauer (sr., S), Mia Kunnert (jr., L), Ivy Dearstone (sr., OH), Ava Gebhart (sr., MH), Claire Walker (jr., OH), Lauryn Montgomery (sr., S), Addie Poppe (jr., RS), Ella Pettinger (sr., MH)
Western Dubuque key players — Ella Meyer (soph., L), Meg Besler (sr., RS), Meredith Bahl (jr., OH), Natalie Ulrichs (jr., DS), Maci Steffen (sr., MH), Maddie Harris (jr., OH), Libby Lansing (soph., MH), Franny Heiberger (soph., OH), Madison Maahs (sr., S)
Outlook — It just isn’t a 4A postseason without Wahlert (5-14) and Western Dubuque (20-9) earning the same draw. Region 7 points to the potential that these two teams meet again for a state berth and if that happens it will mean the sixth season in a row. The Bobcats won the first encounter, followed by three straight for the Golden Eagles to set up last year’s four-set WD win — sparking the Bobcats to their first-ever state championship match appearance. It’s been a down year for Wahlert based on the bar the Eagles set over the past five years, but if Lauryn Montgomery can get the ball to her talented middle tandem (Ava Gebhart and Ella Pettinger), Wahlert could be in good shape yet. As for the Bobcats, as the fifth-ranked team in 4A, the expectation is that they’ll find themselves in position to get back to state — especially if this year’s playoff run has even a small semblance to what WD doled out in the 2019 postseason.
CLASS 2A
Region 7
Oct. 19 — Northeast Goose Lake at Bellevue; South Winneshiek at MFL/Mar-Mac
Oct. 21 — Northeast/Bellevue winner at Dyersville Beckman; Cascade at Hudson; South Winn./MFL winner at Sumner-Fredericksburg; Postville at Clayton Ridge
Oct. 26 — Regional semifinals at Beckman or Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 28 — Regional championship, site TBD
Outlook — This region seems like its up for grabs. No. 9 Beckman (25-8) is drawn up with No. 8 Sumner-Fredericksburg (21-7) and stand as the top two contenders. A tournament berth for the Trailblazers will mean their fourth consecutive trip to state, where they advanced all the way to the title match last year. Some solid pieces from that run return in setter Makayla Koelker, right side hitter Kiersten Schmitt and libero Olivia Hogan. Bellevue, Cascade and Clayton Ridge will be looking to play spoiler in a bracket where anything can happen.
CLASS 1A
Region 6
Oct. 19 — East Buchanan at Edgewood-Colesburg; Waterloo Christian at Dunkerton; Don Bosco at West Central
Oct. 21 — Ed-Co/Buchanan winner vs. Waterloo/Dunkerton winner at Dunkerton; Bosco/Central winner at Wapsie Valley
Oct. 26 — Regional semifinal at Wapsie Valley
Oct. 28 — Regional final, site TBD
Outlook — Ed-Co (13-10) has spent some time in the 1A rankings this year and should serve as a darkhorse for Region 6. A deep Vikings run likely rides on the arm of Kelsey Hansel, who brings a team-high 197 kills to tournament play.
Region 7
Oct. 19 — Midland at Bellevue Marquette; Morningstar Academy at Prince of Peace; Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley
Oct. 21 — Marquette/Midland winner at Springville; Cal-Wheat/E. Valley winner vs. Morningstar/Prince of Peace winner in Clinton
Oct. 26 — Regional semifinal at Springville
Oct. 28 — Regional final, site TBD
Outlook — The Mohawks (6-13) host to open regional play and they fared well against Midland earlier this season with a five-set win. But whoever wins that opening battle draws a tough assignment — knocking off second-ranked Wapsie Valley in the quarterfinals.