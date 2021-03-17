Illinois is finally ready to kick off its volleyball season, albeit a brief one.
The original March 1 start date to the season was pushed back to accommodate boys’ and girls’ basketball, which just wrapped up its season.
There will be no postseason or state tournament and teams will be able to play until April 24.
Here is a capsule look at the area schools competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference:
EAST DUBUQUE
Head coach — Ashley Sites (3rd season)
2019 record — 22-12-2, 9-3 NUIC
Returning starters — Kate Sullivan (Sr.,S), Sharon Mai (Sr., MH), Anna Berryman (Jr., OH)
Returning letterwinners — Kendra Sirianni (Sr., OH), Rylan Duster (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Hailey Heiar (So., L), Ali Barklow (Jr., OH)
Outlook — The Warriors return some great talent from the 2019 squad that competed near the top of the NUIC North and look to do the same in this shortened campaign. Without a postseason, East Dubuque will be pinpointing the April 6 and April 8 contests against rival Galena, which defeated the Warriors twice last season.
GALENA
Head coach — Dennis Wills (20th season)
2019 record — 30-8, 12-1 NUIC
Returning starters — Grace Wilhelm (Sr., DS), Maggie Furlong (Jr., OH) Abby Soppe (Sr., S), Kellen Romer (Sr., S), Kylie Brown (Sr., OH), Kate Moran (Sr., OH)
Returning letterwinners — Riley Wills (Sr., DS), Sydney Benson (Sr., MB/OH), Paeton Hyde (So., MB), Taylor Hilby (So., OH)
Outlook — Galena returns a solid nucleus from its sectional final run last season with a talented group of seniors. The Pirates will look to play a relentless style of defense and a wide-open game offensively. Like their rivals from East Dubuque, the Pirates have April 6 and 8 circled on the calendar as they hope once again for the season sweep.
RIVER RIDGE
Head coach — Corey Albrecht (2nd season)
2019 record — 1-23-1, 0-11 NUIC
Key returning players — Emma Kloss (Sr., OH), Riley Finn (Sr., OH) , Julia Finazzo (Sr., MH), Livia Haas (Sr., S)
Outlook — The Wildcats lack depth, but have some veteran leadership returning with a group that’s hungry to improve on a winless conference campaign last year. Coach Albrecht noted the team’s willingness to put in the work during this short season, so look for improved results.
SCALES MOUND
Head coach — Nicole Busch (6th season)
2019 record — 10-20, 5-8 NUIC
Key returning players — Georgia Vandigo (Sr.,OH), Melanie Knuth (Sr., OH), Josie Korte (Jr., MB), Maddie Pingel (Sr., DS), Taylor Korte (Sr., S), Mickayla Bass (So., DS), Sydney Driscoll (So, OH)
Outlook — The Hornets return a group of seniors eager to make some noise in this shortened season and some underclassmen with varsity experience. If they can gel early on, look for them to climb near that .500 mark or better.
STOCKTON
Head coach — Allie McCallips (2nd season)
2019 record — 15-17-1, 6-6 NUIC
Returning starters — Hayley Johnson (Sr., MH), Kenze Haas (Jr., MH/S)
Returning letterwinners — Brynn Haas (Jr., OH), Whittney Sullivan (So., OH)
Promising newcomers — Lauren Kehl (So., S), Vanessa Ernst (So., DS), Eve Moore (Fr., OH)
Outlook — Stockton looks to take that next step from a team that was very competitive last season. The Blackhawks hovered around that .500 mark for much of the year, but return some key attackers who could push them to a winning season.
WARREN
Head coach — Sadie McGowan (2nd season)
2019 record — 2-16, 0-8 NUIC
Returning starters — Claire Reidl (Jr., MH), Sydni Sigafus (Sr., MH), Elaina Martin (So., S), Ilayzia Walton (Sr., OH), Ashley Hintz (Sr., OH)
Returning letterwinners — Emilie Slichenmyer (Sr., L/DS), Sadie McCook (Sr., OH)
Promising newcomers — Lauren Williams (Fr., OH), Addy Bohnsack (Fr., OH)
Outlook — The Warriors have five seniors who look to make some noise in their final campaign. They will have a strong front line that should wreak havoc at the net as they look to take advantage of this opportunity and improve on a tough 2019 season.