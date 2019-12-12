BY BRENDEN WEST
Telegraph Herald sports reporter
One of my great undertakings as the Telegraph Herald’s prep boys basketball reporter is to vote in the weekly Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll — a responsibility I don’t take lightly.
Except, at least in the case of the first poll, which was set to debut this past Monday, I was one of only six reporters statewide to cast the vote. Which unfortunately meant that the AP fell four voters short of debuting a poll for the 2019-20 season.
I imagine this will be corrected in a week’s time. Although the polls don’t officially factor in to postseason pairings — with the Iowa High School Athletic Association using a mathematical formula rewarding points based on wins accrued by each team to determine who plays where by season’s end — I come from the school of thought that these polls do matter. They help us gauge who’s in the midst of an impressive season and pique fan interest in the sport. The polls help tell us that Dubuque Senior vs. Iowa City West in 2018 is a premier matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2.
In my humble opinion, we have strong teams in each of Iowa’s four classes. So, in case you were interested (and I know EVERYONE is), here are the votes I casted for local teams and explanations for why.
CLASS 4A
My No. 1 vote — Cedar Falls (1-0 so far)
Local vote — Dubuque Hempstead (No. 6, 3-0 so far)
Explanation — Defending champion Cedar Falls is the team to beat in this class until further notice. The Tigers will go through a tough schedule in the Mississippi Valley Conference for sure, which ought to lead to a couple of losses. It’s hard to see more than a couple of setbacks for this team though.
As for the Mustangs, it’s early but I think they can be the real deal. They boast one of the top recruits in the 2021 class in 6-foot-6 forward Michael Duax, who is receiving NCAA Division I offers. Hempstead is already off to a terrific start and there are enough players with starting experience on this roster to think a quality season is in store.
Across town, Dubuque Senior gave me pause after I watched the Rams open the season with a win over Davenport Central (a team that I DID vote for in the 4A poll). Senior was left off of my ballot for now. I want to see how that team gels with four new starters first. I won’t be surprised if I find myself voting for the Rams as the season progresses, though.
CLASS 3A
My No. 1 vote — Norwalk (3-0 so far)
Local vote — Dubuque Wahlert (No. 8, 1-1 so far)
Explanation — Norwalk is already proving my top vote with an undefeated start behind the sharp shooting of senior guard Bowen Born. This kid makes up for his lack of height (5-11) with arguably the best stroke in 3A, and it was enough to give a gigantic Oskaloosa team a scare in the state title game last year.
Wahlert also has some terrific shooters. This year, they have a triple-threat at guard with seniors Isaac Ripley, Jacob Schockemoehl and Cael Schmitt. When any one of these players is hot, Wahlert should be a tough team to stop.
What happens every season with the Golden Eagles is they take their lumps in the 4A-heavy MVC before dropping down to 3A for the postseason run. Wahlert may not quite have the size to take down the top dogs of their conference — unless the guards are shooting lights out. My gut says this is a team that’s ready for a prolonged season, though, hence my vote.
CLASS 2A
My No. 1 vote — Camanche (2-0 so far)
Local vote — Dyersville Beckman (No. 5, 3-0 so far)
Explanation — Local fans are going to get a taste of Camanche when the Indians travel to Loras next month for the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic. That’s going to be a fun battle, with Mineral Point and UNLV recruit Isaac Lindsey taking the floor against what should be one of the top teams in 2A this season.
I really like Beckman this year and was tempted to put the Trailblazers higher in my rankings. They bring back a lot of strong pieces, headlined by 6-5 do-it-all guard Michael Keegan. It’s been a while since Beckman cracked into the tournament, but if the Blazers stay healthy, I really like their chances.
Cascade also tempted me for a vote. The Cougars always have one of the stingiest defenses in the Hawkeye State, and that’s good enough to keep them around in most contests. But, like Senior, I want to see how this team looks in a couple of weeks before I put Cascade in my top 10.
CLASS 1A
My No. 1 vote — Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0 so far)
Local vote — Edgewood-Colesburg (No. 7, 3-1 so far)
Explanation — Three straight state semifinal runs and the right pieces returning — that’s the reason for my vote on Remsen.
I’ve voted for Ed-Co in my ballots for most of the past two seasons. The Vikings had the misfortune of playing North Linn twice a year in the Tri-Rivers West Conference — a team that boasted the 2019 Co-Mr. Iowa Basketball in Jake Hilmer. Outside of those games, though, Ed-Co hasn’t had too many hiccups in its regular seasons and with Hilmer gone, maybe the Vikings get a little more respect this year.
Ed-Co is off to a 3-1 start without its best player — junior guard Parker Rochford, the team’s leading scorer last year. This team already deserves looks and if and when Rochford returns, I think the Vikings raise a lot of eyebrows.