DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When you’re talking WaMaC Conference volleyball, West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman are usually in the conversation.
With the Trailblazers bound for the River Valley Conference, the programs decided to give it one more good go-round on Tuesday night — and fittingly, both will now share a piece of the East Division crown.
Liv Schulte floored 13 kills and added 27 digs, while Carlee Smith provided 33 assists and Kayla Felton chipped in 20 digs as the Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Hawks battled past the Class 2A No. 8 Trailblazers, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, at Beckman High School.
“It was just a battle all throughout,” Schulte said. “They were hitting well, we were hitting well, and it was a battle. Our hitters were working and it was a battle.”
Jaci Bries added nine kills for the Hawks and with the victory, West Delaware (30-3, 4-1 WaMaC East) earned a piece of the division title along with Beckman (26-10, 4-1).
“I think everyone just wanted it,” Schulte said. “We had a lot of energy going down the stretch and everyone was swinging and we were working our tempo. That really helps us. Everything was going well.”
Kiersten Schmitt powered the Trailblazers with a match-high 26 kills, and Olivia Hogan was all over the place with 62 digs for Beckman. Schmitt, an Iowa State University recruit, surpassed 1,000 career kills in the opening set.
“It was really special,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “We knew we weren’t going to be able to take a timeout in that match and celebrate her, because every timeout was going to be important. But it was neat that it happened at home and she got to see that appreciation from the home crowd.”
The teams battled from the get-go and traded the lead 13 times in the opening set. The Hawks tried on multiple occasions to create separation, but Kamryn Klas delivered an ace and Schmitt drilled a trio of kills to pull Beckman even. West Delaware pushed ahead again, but Schmitt answered and Klas’ ace gave the Blazers an 18-17 advantage.
The No. 1 Hawks — who lost in the state final last fall — persevered and closed on an 8-3 scoring run, with Schulte leading the charge. Her big swings shifted momentum, and the junior’s hammering hit closed a 25-21 victory.
“We aren’t really worried about it,” Schulte said of the team’s top ranking. “We all have our heads focused and we’re good. We’re just not worried about that.”
Beckman jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set, but West Delaware responded as the teams traded the advantage eight more times. Schmitt’s swings helped the Blazers to a 19-17 lead, but again it was the Hawks going on an 8-4 run down the stretch to claim the win. Bries provided a pair of kills, then Schulte scored on a block and closed it with a blasting kill for the 25-23 win.
The Trailblazers played to an early lead once again in the third set, but this time took advantage and built off it to lead the entire way and avoid a sweep. Beckman doubled up the Hawks at 12-6 and again at 14-7, then Wessels connected on a pretty drop shot to extend the advantage to 18-11.
When WD inched closer, Jenna Lansing stepped up with consecutive kills and Schmitt closed it out with a powerful hit for the 25-19 triumph to cut their match deficit to 2-1.
“I loved the way the girls battled tonight,” Troutman said. “We knew it was going to be a huge test as West Delaware is obviously very, very good. Last four or five years in the WaMaC, it’s usually down to us and West Delaware battling each other. We knew it would be that again tonight. Am I disappointed in the ending? Yeah, because we came in here knowing we had a good chance to win. But I’m not disappointed in the effort the kids gave. They executed what we wanted to execute, but they made a few more plays in those games.”
Despite the match being tight down the stretch, the Hawks led the fourth set wire-to-wire to claim the 25-21 victory.
“We had to keep our heads in the right spot,” Schulte said. “We had a good mindset throughout the whole match and that really helped us in the end.”