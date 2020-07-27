The seventh and final week of an abbreviated Iowa high school softball season begins today with the quarterfinals of the Iowa state tournament. Here is a capsule look at West Delaware’s Class 4A bracket, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound (formerly QuikStats) on Sunday:
Site — Rogers Sports Complex; Fort Dodge
Tickets — $10 per session; on-site parking is $10
Today’s quarterfinals — No. 1 Carlisle (18-3) vs. No. 8 LeMars (14-5), 3 p.m.; No. 4 North Scott (16-9) vs. No. 5 Charles City (13-3), 3:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Delaware vs. No. 7 Winterset (14-7), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Fairfield (24-1) vs. No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9), 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Carlisle/LeMars winner vs. North Scott/Charles City winner, 1 p.m.; West Delaware/Winterset winner vs. Fairfield/Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
How West Delaware got here — The Hawks routed Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12-2, in the Region 6 semifinal before beating Washington, 8-2, in the final.
How Winterset got here — The Huskies blanked Newton, 8-0, in the Region 3 semifinal before rolling past Norwalk, 10-1, in the final.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Macey Kleitsch (.521 average, 12 runs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 27 RBIs); Heather Heims (.482, 28 runs, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 34 RBIs); Eve Wedewer (.448, 32 runs, 8 doubles, 16 RBIs, 22 stolen bases); Leah Wegmann (.430, 7 doubles, 25 RBIs); Ella Koloc (.416, 25 runs, 9 doubles, 15 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Alissa Holtz (.348, 23 runs, 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 17 RBIs); Alivia Schulte (.333, 28 runs, 1 double, 4 RBIs, 25 stolen bases); Eva Winn (.324, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 17 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Macey Kleitsch (14-3, 1.00 ERA, 140 2/3 innings, 113 strikeouts, 6 walks); Erin Mullen (7-1, 4.85 ERA, 43 1/3 innings, 7 strikeouts, 10 walks)
Winterset offensive leaders — Jena Young (.595 average, 28 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 30 RBIs); Jessie Nicholson (.390, 7 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Natalie Drake (.375, 12 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs); Lauren Carter (.358, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 18 RBIs); Bridget Stover (.314, 5 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Ava Lowden (.309, 13 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBIs)
Winterset pitching leader — Thea Banning (14-6, 2.20 ERA, 120 2/3 innings, 117 strikeouts, 21 walks)
Outlook — West Delaware rolls into the state tournament with a 15-game winning streak and aspirations of winning a state championship. … West Delaware is making its second consecutive appearance at the tournament and its 15th overall. Winterset is in the tournament for the 10th time and the first since 2017. … The Hawks and Huskies did not have any common opponents during the regular season. … Winterset, which has won five consecutive games, played a pair of 4A tournament teams during the regular season, but lost decisions to Carlisle (7-4) and Dallas Center-Grimes (9-4). … West Delaware enters the tournament hitting .378 as a team with 79 extra-base hits and 189 RBIs. The Hawks are 99-for-100 on stolen base attempts as a team and boast a .963 team fielding percentage. … The Huskies are hitting .349 as a team with 37 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs. Ten players have combined to drive in 130 runs. … The sports complex concession stand is certified by the Iowa Department of Public Health and will have select items available for purchase. … Spectators are encouraged to wear face masks while entering, leaving and moving around the complex. Fans will be expected to comply with social distancing measures and bleacher seating will be limited, though spectators may bring their own lawn chairs.