Bob Davidshofer, Jerry Roling and Al Marshall represent a virtual Mount Rushmore of the Cascade High School athletic department.
So, fittingly, the three legendary coaches comprise the inaugural class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. They will be enshrined during Homecoming activities at the school the weekend of Oct. 2-3.
“I don’t think it’s overstating it at all to say these are the three most important figures in the history of Cascade High School athletics, which only makes it fitting that they be the first members of our Hall of Fame,” Jesse Gavin, a 2001 graduate and member of the Hall of Fame Committee, said in announcing the inaugural class. “While there were many very deserving nominees who will likely be honored in coming years, we as a committee believe these three coaches stand alone in their commitment to and impact on Cascade High School athletics.”
The Hall of Fame committee included administrators, coaches, alumni and supporters who accepted nominations from late January through the end of March. Other nominees will remain in a pool for future consideration for the Hall of Fame, and the committee will begin accepting more nominations following the inaugural induction ceremony.
Here is a capsule look at the inaugural inductees:
Bob Davidshofer — One of the most successful cross country coaches in American history, Davidshofer has directed Cascade’s harriers since the school opened in the fall of 1976. In 56 seasons at Cascade, he has led his teams to 15 state championships. His first state title came in 1965 at Cascade Aquin High School, and the most recent came when the Cougars’ girls team claimed gold in 2015.
Among boys’ cross country coaches in the state of Iowa, Davidshofer is currently tied for fourth in career state titles with six, and he is the only member of the top seven still coaching. Thanks to Davidshofer, Cascade is one of just nine Iowa high schools that have swept both the boys’ and girls’ cross country titles in the same year, accomplishing the feat in both 1983 and 1985. He has also claimed five state runner-up trophies.
Davidshofer joined the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011 and received the organization’s Carey E. McDonald National Citation in the summer of 2019. That honor is reserved for “a person of national renown who has made a unique contribution to high school sports, and/or the coaching profession.”
In addition to his time as Cascade’s cross country coach, Davidshofer also served Cascade and Aquin high schools as an assistant boys’ basketball coach for many years and was the drama director of the two schools for a combined total of 55 years. He still resides in Cascade, and the community recently named a walking trail in his honor.
Al Marshall — Over the 47 combined seasons Marshall spent as the boys basketball coach at Aquin and Cascade high schools, he authored one of the winningest careers in Iowa hoops history. He retired in 2016 with 738 career victories, the third-highest total in state history while posting a winning percentage better than .700. Marshall’s teams won 13 conference championships, and he was the only coach to lead a Class 2A school to the top of the standings in the Big Bend Conference before it dissolved in 2003. Marshall’s teams also collected 15 district championships, and advanced to the state tournament eight times.
Four of those state tournament teams advanced beyond the opening round, with one claiming the consolation championship and another ending the season as Class 2A’s runner-up.
Marshall was the Iowa Coach of the Year in Class 2A three times — 2011, 2014, and 2016 — and was a finalist for the National Coach of the Year award in 2014. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Two of his former players are also members of the state Hall of Fame. Brian McDermott and Greg McDermott then went on to become successful college coaches. In addition to his time on the court, Marshall was also the very first baseball coach in Cascade High School history, leading the Cougars in their first and only fall campaign in 1976. Following his retirement from teaching and coaching, Marshall and his wife, Linda, have remained in Cascade, where he continues to substitute teach and is also an active member of American Legion Post 528.
Jerry Roling — Another of Iowa’s most successful coaches in his given sport, Roling is in rarified air among prep baseball coaches, not just in Iowa, but nationally. He is one of just a handful of high school coaches to amass 1,000 career victories, and 750 of his 1,022 wins came in a Cascade uniform. That win total ranks fifth best all time among Iowa coaches.
Roling directed three squads to the Iowa state tournament, in 1982, 1999, and 2004. A talented player in his own right, as evidenced by his 1994 induction into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame, Roling became Cascade’s very first summer baseball coach in 1977 and directed the program for most of the next three decades.
Among Roling’s many honors is a spot in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. He was also named National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Baseball Coach of the Year in 2012.
Several of Roling’s former players have gone on to become successful coaches, including University of Iowa associate head coach Marty Sutherland, Simpson College head coach Nathan Roling (Jerry’s son), and current Cascade head coach Roamn Hummel.
Roling also directed the Cougar girls’ basketball team from 1995 until 2003, winning 86 games. After just a single victory in his first season at the helm, Roling’s basketball squad eventually recorded the first winning season in school history in 2001. The following season saw them advance to the state tournament for the first time. The 2002 squad ended their campaign in the state semifinals with a 25-2 overall record, which was a school record at the time and stands as the second-best mark in program history. Roling’s basketball teams also set what were then school bests in defensive scoring average, fewest points allowed in a game, points scored in a season, and consecutive victories.