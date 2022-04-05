A dozen members of the Dubuque Area Triathlon Club earned all-world performances from IRONMAN age group competitions during the 2021 calendar year.
Age Group Rankings points are based on an athlete’s race finish time behind the first finisher in his or her age group at an event. Points continue to decrease as the race time increases, until the points reach a “points floor,” at which time they do not drop further.
There is a value to the minutes and seconds in each race distance. In an IRONMAN, the points begin at 5,000 and diminish at a rate of approximately 12 points per minute. In an IRONMAN 70.3, the points begin at 3,500 and they diminish by approximately 18 points per minute.
Olivia Dietzel ranks second in the world and first in the United States in the Female 25-29 age group with 12,248 points. Four other local runners earned gold status by finishing in the top 2% in their age groups.
Elaina Biechler ranks 31st overall and 24th in the U.S. in the Female 35-39 age group with 10,500 points; R.J. Montes ranks 39th overall and 14th in the U.S. in the Male 40-44 age group with 11,221 points; Curt Ehlinger ranks 52nd overall and 23rd in the U.S. in the Male 50-54 age group with 10,748 points; and Eric Prillip ranks 84th overall and 36th in the U.S. in the Male 35-39 age group with 10,527 points.
Three local triathletes earned silver status by finishing in the top 5% of their age groups. Pam Connolly ranks 60th overall and 49th in the U.S. in the Female 50-54 age group with 8,819 points; Heidi Sutter ranks 80th overall and 62nd in the U.S. in the Female 45-49 age group with 8,639 points; and Brad Kegler ranks 31st 207th in the U.S. in the Male 40-44 age group with 7,385 points.
Four local triathletes earned bronze status by finishing in the top 10% of their age groups. Holly Flood ranks 237th overall and 149th in the U.S. in the Female 35-39 age group; O’Brien Nugent ranks 587th overall and 260th in the U.S. in the Male 25-29 age group; Mark Lorenzen ranks 858th overall and 365th in the U.S. in the Male 40-44 age group; and Scott Schemmel ranks 903rd overall and 362nd in the U.S. in the Male 30-34 age group.
The Dubuque Triathlon Club, founded in 2006, supports the mission of USA Triathlon in growing and inspiring the triathlon community and providing opportunities to train, network and compete. It is open to anyone in the tri-state area and membership includes private group training swims at Flora Pool, discounts at Free Flight Bikes, training opportunities and support and volunteer opportunities.
Membership costs $40 for individuals and $25 for students. Visit https://club.racereach.com/dbqtri/mformx to register.
SENIOR TO HONOR MURPHY AT TRACK MEET TONIGHT
Dubuque Senior will rebrand its annual girls track & field meet tonight. The Patrick J. Murphy Invitational will take place at Dalzell Field and will include a special dedication ceremony with Murphy and his family scheduled to attend.
The field includes Bellevue Marquette, Cascade, Clinton, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Wahlert, Galena, Monticello, Northeast Goose Lake, Waterloo East, West Delaware and Western Dubuque.
Formerly known as the Tri-State Relays or Tri-State Invitational, the meet will now bear the name of a coach who guided the Rams for 38 seasons before retiring following the 2018 season. Murphy coached multiple sports at Senior and remained in the athletic department after retiring from teaching.
He earned a spot in the Iowa State Track & Field Hall of Fame in 2013 and coached 10 state champions with the Senior girls.
BUNKER HILL HIRES COURSE SUPERINTENDENT
Andy Unrau began his tenure as superintendent for Bunker Hill Golf Course on Monday, the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department announced. He will manage the operations, maintenance, landscaping, and groundskeeping activities at Dubuque’s 18-hole municipal golf course.
Unrau most recently served as the buildings and grounds supervisor for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He also worked as the golf course superintendent for The General at Eagle Ridge Golf Resort in Galena, Ill. His golf course experience also includes the North Course at Eagle Ridge, Geneva National Resort and Club in Wisconsin, and the Vail Golf Club in Colorado.
Unrau earned a Bachelor of Science degree in horticulture, with an emphasis in turf grass management, from Iowa State University and has more than 20 years of turf and golf course management.