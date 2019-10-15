IOWA CITY — The last two weekends have seen rising angst among Iowa football fans.
A season that opened with hopes of winning a Big Ten West Division championship and contending for the overall Big Ten title has now in the last two weeks seen those hopes take a major blow.
At this point, the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) are going to need an awful lot of help to reach any of those lofty goals.
The onus will be on the offense to pick up the slack after scoring just 15 points combined in the last two games.
“The past two games (the defense) has been setting us up for success, keeping us in the ballgame. And for us not to go out and produce, I bet it feels like a slap in the face to them,” said Hawkeyes right tackle Tristan Wirfs. “Everybody on the offense wants to be better. We want to put points on the board for them because they’re making it a close game and keeping us in it. So, it’s very frustrating.”
Against three quality teams this year (Iowa State, Michigan, Penn State), Iowa’s point differential is minus-11 and its record is 1-2. Against Miami of Ohio, Rutgers and Middle Tennessee, the Hawkeyes are 3-0 and outscoring them, 116-17.
That’s not too surprising. Good teams will impose their will and make it difficult to do the things you want to do on the field.
But what is surprising is where Iowa’s shortfall has been.
Before all the talk this past offseason about Iowa being “Tight End U” — and deservedly so after having two tight ends seleceted in the first round of this spring’s NFL Draft, and a number of former Hawkeyes who have put up big numbers at the position in the pro level — Iowa was formerly known as “O-Line U.”
Despite having a pair of potential first-round picks in left tackle Alaric Jackson and right tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Hawkeyes haven’t done an adequate enough job of protecting quarterback Nate Stanley, who has been sacked 10 times in the last two weeks — including eight in a 10-3 loss at Michigan.
Stanley was hit another six times by the Wolverines and threw three interceptions.
“I hate it. I hate when he gets hit,” Wirfs said. “I’m sure everybody else on the O-line does too. That’s our job is to protect him, so I don’t like that he gets hit.”
Stanley was sacked just twice on Saturday night, but was hit another five times and pressure from the Penn State pass rush led to his fourth interception of the season.
“We’re still not where we want to be obviously,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We don’t want the quarterback getting hit at all. Both these teams are really good pass-rushing teams, don’t want to minimize that. We’re going to keep trying to push the bar up a little bit and see if we can’t answer the bell, give (Stanley) the confidence to really just stand there and have a little bit more time.”
There has been plenty of movement up front that has prevented the Hawkeyes from getting consistent protection.
Jackson has missed three games to injury and Wirfs started at left tackle in his place. Landan Paulsen has started all six games at left guard, and Tyler Linderbaum has done the same at center. Levi Paulsen, Kyler Schott, Cole Banwart and Mark Kallenberger have each made starts at right guard; Levi Paulsen shifted to right tackle while Jackson was missing.
Ferentz said after Saturday’s game that Banwart will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
“We have some moving parts inside right now,” Ferentz said. “I think we have enough to win with. We just have to get a little bit better with our execution. We’ll just keep pushing there and see if we can’t get a combination going.”