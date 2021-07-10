The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will add six players, one umpire and one contributor during its 35th annual induction ceremonies this weekend.
The players include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They were honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. They will be recognized following tonight’s Hall of Fame/Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game between the Prairie League and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take place at Memorial Park in Worthington. The All-Star Game starts at 6:30 p.m. with representatives from Bernard and Key West serving as managers. Following the game, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place.
In the event of rain, the All-Star Game and induction ceremony will be rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Due to the pandemic, the Hall of Fame did not hold induction ceremonies or the All-Star Game last summer.
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Mark Gassmann — The son of 1992 Hall of Fame inductee Leroy Gassmann, he starred in the Dubuque Independent League before leading Dubuque Hempstead to back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 1983 and 1984. He finished his senior year with a 14-0 record, 0.80 ERA while batting .429 with 10 home runs. Hempstead inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2017. Gassmann earned honorable mention NAIA all-American honors at the College of St. Francis before signing with the Kansas City Royals and playing two seasons of minor league ball. He then played 10 seasons of semi-pro ball with the Dubuque Merchants, Budweisers, Peosta and Balltown.
Scott Harris — Harris began a long illustrious career in semi-pro baseball with Peosta in 1977, then joined the Farley Hawks in 1981 until the present, missing one year, 1986, when he played with Rickardsville. Harris retired from playing full time in 2015 and currently serves as a bench coach with the Hawks. Harris started as a junior and senior at Western Dubuque High School in 1978 and 1979 and earned all-conference both years, then became a four-year starter and all-conference and all-Midwest performer at the University of Dubuque. A singles and doubles hitter with speed, he batted better than .350 during his semi-pro career and helped Farley win more than 100 tournament championships. He played in 12 all-star games and earned tournament MVP four times. He also coached at his high school alma mater and with the Dubuque County Legion team.
Phil Klein — Klein served as a valuable utility man for 13 seasons with Rickardsville between 1978 and 1990 after earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades at Hempstead in 1981. With Rickardsville, he averaged .300 as a strong singles and doubles hitter and excellent bunter. Klein earned MVP honors at the 1982 Worthington Tournament and the 1988 Sherrill Tournament. Klein passed away in May at age 58 after a battle with cancer.
Gery “Baldy” McDermott — McDermott played semi-pro baseball as an outfielder/pitcher/infielder from 1970 through 1994, including 14 years with Pleasant Grove and shorter stints with Cascade, Key West and Bernard. He also managed Placid from 1973-85. McDermott hit more than 100 home runs and drove in more than 300 runs during his semi-pro career. He managed the 1998 semi-pro all-star game and was inducted into the Placid Hall of Fame in 2019.
Marty Sutherland — Sutherland starred at the Sandlot Baseball, Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion, high school, college and semi-pro levels in Cascade before retiring in 2013. Sutherland has been an assistant coach at Wartburg College, the University of Northern Iowa and University of Iowa, where he is currently the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He was a high school all-stater and an all-region pick at Kirkwood Community College before helping UNI win the Missouri Valley Conference championship in 2001. During a 20-year semi-pro career, he batted better than .400 and earned tournament MVP honors at Bernard and Cascade, while making seven all-star games. During a 10-year period, Cascade went 582-73 and won 56 tournament titles.
Pat Weber — Weber joined the Cascade Reds as a junior in high school in 1984 and still occasionally pitches at the age of 55. After starring at Cascade High School, he became a three-year starter at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids while going 29-11 and earning NAIA all-district all three years. At the semi-pro level, he has compiled a 426-106 record and approximately 4,500 strikeouts in more than 4,000 innings. He had a personal winning streak of 59 games over a four-year period. In 2003, at age 37, he went 19-1 with a 0.76 ERA in 128 1/3 innings. He starred on the Cascade Reds team that went 582-73 and won 56 tournament titles over a 10-year period. He played in 11 all-star games and won 13 tournament MVP awards. Weber managed the Reds for 25 seasons and coached at the high school level in his hometown.
Darrell Tucker — Tucker has served as an umpire for more than 20 years, and he has worked between 75 and 100 games per summer. In addition to semi-pro baseball, he has worked high school baseball and softball games. Tucker follows a simple motto, “If the Umpire appears to be invisible throughout the game, then you know that the game was umpired to its best.”
Donnie Ungs — Ungs has been associated with Dyersville baseball for more than three decades, including coaching at the Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion levels. He has been associated with the Dyersville Commercial Club Park for 25 years, serving on the Board of Directors for eight years. Ungs played pivotal roles in manicuring the diamond, installing stadium seats at the ballpark and building the “Wall of Fame” at the entrance.