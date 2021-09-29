The Duhawk women are heading into conference play brimming with confidence.
Loras closed out its non-conference schedule with 5-1 victory at Monmouth on Tuesday. The No.17-ranked Duhawks (9-0-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference have now won six in a row.
Brynn Jacobi recorded a hat trick, scoring three consecutive goals in the 1st , 17th and 56th minutes. Ryleigh O’Brien (72nd minute) and Abby Schafer (81st minute) also tallied goals for Loras.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, William Penn 0 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Clarke (8-10, 5-2 Heart of America) got 12 kills and 13 digs from Gianna Garza, as they breezed to a straight-set victory, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13.
Edgewood 3, UW-Platteville 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers got 13 kills apiece from Olivia Krudronowicz and Katie Asche, but dropped a five-set thriller, 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Elmhurst 1 — At Oyen Field: Joel Skog-Johansson scored in the 25th minute, and Draek Littler followed with two goals, as the Spartans (5-3-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) rallied to win.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Mount Mercy 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Genevive Cruz scored twice, and Shannon Catchur assisted on all three of the Pride’s goals, as Clarke improved to 6-4 on the year.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Wartburg 4 — At Waverly, Iowa: Lauren Diiulio, Isabel Schwabe, Sara Backus and Dorothy Deans won singles matches for Loras, and Claire Moore and Alex Oestreich won in doubles as the Duhawks edged the Knights.
PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Senior 100, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jose Norton (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Tabitha Monahan (200 individual medley); Maci Boffeli (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Molly Gilligan (100 freestyle) were all individuals winners for the Rams. Senior also claimed first in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, as they earned a dual victory.
Dubuque Hempstead 110, Cedar Rapids Washington 69 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kenzie Tomkins won the 50 and 100 freestyles, and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as the Mustangs beat the Warriors. Callie Dolphin joined Tomkins on the 400 free relay, added a win in the 200 free relay and won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Jaelyn Tigges (200 free), Kate Duehr (500 free) and Emma Oberhoffer (100 breaststroke) also had wins for Hempstead.
Iowa City West 129, Dubuque Wahlert 40 — At San Jose Pool: Jamie Schmid, Natalie Kelzer, Avery Schmidt, Taylor Weig, Kayla Wuebker, and Kelly Snyder all had third-place individual finishes, but Wahlert lost the dual.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Linn-Mar 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 1-ranked Bobcats (15-3) picked up a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of the Lions (9-14) behind 22 kills and 18 digs from Meredith Bahl and another 13 kills and 16 digs from Maddie Harris. Maddy Maahs delivered 45 assists and Natalie Ulrichs chipped in 16 digs for the Bobcats. Libby Lansing added nine kills and three blocks.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Moody Gymnasium: The Mustangs (13-9) leaned on their seniors on Senior Night and it paid off, earning a 25-22, 25-8, 25-21 sweep of the J-Hawks (6-12.) Ashley Glennon led the way with 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Olivia Helle had 20 digs and Maggie Nevins 16 assists. Katelyn Hammerand added seven assists, seven digs and three kills.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Senior 2 – At Nora Gymnasium: The Class 5A No. 8-ranked Cougars (18-6) outlasted the Rams (17-11) in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 26-28, 15-9. Maya Watters floored 18 kills, Katelyn Kitchen added 15 kills and Olivia Baxter had 14, and Maggie McDonnell provided 30 assists. Alana McDermott had 27 digs and Lucie Lambe had 24 digs for the Rams.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 – At Wahlert: Addie Poppe delivered 13 kills and three blocks, Makayla Schockemoehl added 33 assists and Mia Kunnert 19 digs, and the Golden Eagles (5-14) swept the Warriors (2-18). Ella Kelleher chipped in nine kills for Wahlert.
Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Galena (19-0) remains unblemished on the year with a straight-set win, 25-14, 25-20. Maggie Fulong smashed 11 kills, Addie Hefel had 11 digs, and Taylor Hilby contributed 10 digs and three aces for the Pirates.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner had six kills and Brooklynn McCartey eight digs, but the Hornets fell in straight sets to Stockton, 25-15, 25-18. The Blackhawks improved to 13-6 on the season.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Claire Riedl had seven kills and two blocks to lead the Warriors in a 25-17, 25-23 loss to the Wildcats.
Cuba City 3, Mineral Point 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich powered the Cubans with 25 kills, Ella McKinsley had 27 assists, and Cuba City outlasted the Pointers, 27-25, 9-25, 25-18, 20-25, 18-16.
Riverdale 3, Boscobel 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Aubrey Johnson had 14 digs, and Erin Knowles nine kills, as the Bulldogs won in four sets, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Lensker 3rd — At Lowden, Iowa: Mika Lensker (20:08) was the third overall finisher for the Bellevue Marquette boys at the Bill Bails Invite on Monday. The Mohawks (77) finished third as a team, and also got a strong performance from Andrew Schmitt (21:12), who placed ninth.
Beauchamp wins — At Lowden, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp (22:04) was the top individual finisher at the Bill Bails Invite on Monday. Allsion Kettmann (22:44) placed third and KayleeKoos (24:23) to give the Mohawks three runners inside the top-10. Marquette (37) took second in the team standings.