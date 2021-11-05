Loras College’s sports management team collected its 11th national championship last week by winning the SBRnet Case Study Competition at the annual Sport Marketing Association Conference in Las Vegas.
The team included senior Brad Coen, junior Gabbie Garcia, senior Sam Brickley and junior Abi Vito. Their case study presentation centered on marketing plans for the Henderson Silver Knights, the top minor league affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and addressed a community-based marketing effort that focused on youth hockey players, families and students.
Loras’ winning presentation included combination of data and learnings they had gathered from other minor league teams in the American Hockey League. Loras narrowly edged programs from Arizona State University and Elon University in the nine-team competition.
“It is a great feeling to get back in the win column for our 11th national championship and first since COVID,” said Matt Garrett, Loras professor of sport management. “More importantly, it is great seeing this group of students rewarded for their hard work and ability to work together. We are so proud of their effort and representation of the college.”
FOOTE QUALIFIES FOR ILLINOIS STATE MEET
East Dubuque senior Matt Foote will run in the Illinois Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Ill. Foote ran a 17:30.60 to finish 14th overall at the Oregon Sectional meet on Saturday.
Foote led the East Dubuque/Galena co-op boys team to a 13th-place finish in the 21-team sectional. The top six teams qualified for state.
MOLLER TO APPEAR AT KIDS CARD SHOW
Dubuque native and Texas Rangers prospect Ian Moller will appear at Loras College’s fourth annual Sports Card Show for Kids. A fourth-round pick of the Rangers this summer, Moller will be signing autographs from noon to 1 p.m.
The event, hosted by the Loras College Sport Business Club, is free for all attendees in the Marie Graber Ballrooms A and B. Exhibitor spaces are open to ages of 8 to 18 and are $20 for a table. The student-run event is headed by Loras junior Nate Reuter. All attendees must wear masks to comply with current Loras COVID-19 regulations. For more information, contact Matt Garrett at 563-588-7165 or matthew.garrett@loras.edu.
PREDICAMENT CEASES PUBLICATION FOLLOWING SCHULTZ’S DEATH
The Predicament, considered the go-to publication for amateur wrestling in the state of Iowa for 50 years, ceased operations at the end of October, months after owner Wyatt Schultz passed away.
Schultz asked that the publication cease operations if anything happened to him. The Predicament name and logos are trademarked.