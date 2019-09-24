Her left foot was 11 feet off the net. That’s how she knew no one would see it coming.
Because there’s no way a setter at the high school level is this good at finding her middle hitters from seemingly anywhere on the court.
As she’s done tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of times, West Delaware setter Macey Kleitsch plucked the ball up to her teammate in the middle from 11 feet off the net with tempo in a way that felt unpredictable (even though this is Kleitsch’s bread and butter when running the offense). Her recipient this time was Kinley Kolbet, who put the ball down for a kill, catching her blocker across the net completely unaware, and the Iowa Class 4A fifth-ranked Hawks (23-2) were one point closer to their eventual sweep of Maquoketa on Sept 10.
To their credit, the Cardinals are making some strides this year. They won all of eight matches in 2018, and they’re already at eight wins this early in the season. Maquoketa outside hitter Nell Sybesma is among the top hitters in the WaMaC with 118 kills so far.
But through Kleitsch — and West Delaware coach Brett Mather by extension — the Hawks are getting at how this game “really” works, at least offensively.
Find a setter who can get the ball to any hitter — quickly — with enough unpredictability to leave a whole Maquoketa gym muttering: “That’s illegal…. Isn’t it?”
“I’ve been working on this as long as I can remember. No one expects it,” said Kleitsch, who stands at 5-foot-10 and says she’s yet undecided on where she’s going to go, or what she wants to do, as far as college sports go (softball is her other passion).
Which just falls right in line with the offense Kleitsch runs on a volleyball court: nobody knows where this thing is going, but she has some big ideas.
“You don’t want to be predictable because then the blockers know where it’s going and just sit there,” Kleitsch said. “I’ll go to the middle, pound it for a little bit, switch it to the outside — it’s hard to defend both if our hitters are putting it away.”
Understanding Kleitsch’s offense starts with grasping the middle hitter position. Defensively, the middle is the focal point of the net, traveling from pole to pole to obstruct opposing hitters. The middle’s primary assignment, typically, is blocking the other middle across the net.
Offensively, a high-level system typically requires middles to drive hard at the net for quick-paced strikes. The moment the ball leaves the setter’s hands, the middle is supposed to be in the air ready to swing. This is called a “quick set” and timing is crucial to execution.
Most high school teams competing at the highest level run this play, especially when a serve or hit is passed perfectly to the setter at the net.
Kleitsch is a step ahead of the curve in this regard. She’s taking passes 6-, 7-, if not 11-feet off the net and forcing her quick sets to her middles. That she pulls this off routinely, placing the ball exactly where it’s supposed to be regardless of where she is on the court, puts her up there with the most talented setters in the state.
“Middles are especially hard (to defend),” said Maquoketa coach Nicole Snyder. “West Delaware’s always tough to play because they run such a quick offense. It’s hard to teach the girls how to defend it because it’s so much quicker than ours.”
The Hawks force middle by design. To coach Mather (himself a setter), volleyball matches progress like a chess game. Establishing middles early on forces the opposing blockers to key on them throughout the rest of the match, which in turn delays them from obstructing other hitters on the outside pins.
Having a setter like Kleitsch, who can make quick sets from virtually anywhere in front of the 10-foot-line, means opponents have to regard West Delaware’s middles in situations when they’re normally not in play.
“She certainly has incredible hands, incredible body control at the net whether we get a tight pass or a low pass,” said Mather, who said he first started working with Kleitsch when she was an eighth-grader. “She has the hands to get that middle established right away. That’s always our philosophy is establish the middle, because then it frees up those outsides.
“What she does is certainly not an easy thing, but she’s done a phenomenal job all four years for us. There’s some setters in the state that maybe have as good hands as hers, but I think where she really establishes herself is an offensive threat for us as well. She can set the ball anywhere she wants from anywhere on the court.”
Needless to say, it’s fun being a Hawks middle. Kolbet and her middle counterpart, Allison Collier, both rank top-eight in the WaMaC East division in kills, the only two middles in that group. Their kill rates are exceptional, too — Collier is putting down 31 percent of her swings for point and Kolbet is at an astronomical 45.8 percent.
“It’s awesome when we get that perfect set from an amazing setter and put that kill down,” said Kolbet, whose 69 total kills lead West Delaware. “When she’s off the net and she’s able to push it towards us and we’re able to get that kill, it’s really fast-paced, but it’s fun.”
Through Kleitsch, the Hawks are in a serious groove. Since suffering their first loss on Aug. 31, they’ve only lost one contest, with each victory a sweep.
The Hawks have earned their rank so far, and with that comes some expectations. They are, after all, seeking a repeat berth to the 4A state tournament in November.
But the focus, said Kleitsch, is just on getting better with each match. The scary thing about that is, given what she’s already capable of doing with her sets, an even sharper Kleitsch-run offense come November could be absolutely lethal.
“We don’t want to stay at the same level, we want to get better every day,” she said.