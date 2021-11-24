Iowa State all-American Charlie Kolar has been selected as one of the three finalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation, for the second consecutive season.
Kolar joins Colorado State’s Trey McBride and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer as finalists for the award, which will be presented during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Kolar has already established himself as the greatest tight end in Iowa State history, earning all-America and CoSIDA Academic All-America honors twice in his career. He has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football’s best scholar-athlete.
The Norman, Okla., native own’s Iowa State tight end career records for receptions (159), receiving yards (2,083) and touchdown catches (22) and leads all active NCAA tight ends in each of those categories. He ranks fifth nationally this season among NCAA tight ends in catches per game (5.3) and receiving yards per game (65.8). He also has five touchdown catches.
The Cyclone star broke ISU tight end school marks for catches (12) and receiving yards (152) at Oklahoma on Saturday, tallying eight receptions and 123 receiving yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter alone. In his last two games, Kolar has 20 receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Kolar has caught a pass in 34-straight games, the second-longest streak in school history and the nation’s seventh-best active streak.
Carter named academic all-Big 12 — Kansas State University sophomore Aliyah Carter, a former all-stater at Dubuque Wahlert, earned a spot on the academic all-Big 12 Conference volleyball team. Carter earned the honor for the first time in her career.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. A total of 85 student-athletes were honored as academic all-Big 12, with 75 first-team selections and 10 members of the second team.
Parker wins USTFCCCA honor — The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday named Loras College junior Kassie Parker the National Athlete of the Year following her individual title at the NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championship on Saturday.
Parker won the women’s program’s first national title in Louisville, Ky., with a 6K time of 20:11.1. Her time was 0.2 seconds off her school record and put a 17-second gap on the second-place finisher. Parker became a three-time cross country all-American and added a second national title after taking the 10,000-meter run at the 2019 national outdoor track meet. Parker earned the USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year after winning the regional championship on Nov. 13 and won six of the seven races she competed in this season. Her only loss was to five Division I University of Notre Dame runners at the National Catholic Championship in September.
A-R-C honors Loras’ Liegel — Loras College junior Shane Liegel, a 184-pound wrestler from Spring Green, Wis., has been selected the American Rivers Conference’s male athlete of the week. The top-ranked 184-pounder in NCAA Division III went 5-0 in winning the Concordia Wisconsin Open and defeated No. 2 Jarritt Shinhoster, of UW-Whitewater, for the title.
Duhawks ranked No. 1 in nation — The Loras wrestling team moved up two spots to No. 1 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. The Duhawks were No. 3 in the association’s preseason poll.
Kolinski honored by A-R-C — The A-R-C selected Loras senior guard Jackson Kolinski as its men’s basketball player of the week. He scored 30 points in just 13 minutes of action in a 166-74 victory over Greenville. Loras set school records for single-game points and margin of victory.
Dubuque native’s daughter makes Final Four — Kelsey Smith, the daughter of Dubuque native Lauri (Ehlinger) Smith and the granddaughter of long-time Dubuquers Tom and Linda Ehlinger, helped Calvin College reach the NCAA Division III national championship match in women’s volleyball this weekend. The Knights dropped a 3-0 decision to UW-Eau Claire in the final to finish 32-4. Smith, a senior, tallied 237 kills, 54 digs and 34 blocks in 29 matches this season. Calvin is located in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Hogan signs with Northern Illinois — Dyersville Beckman’s Olivia Hogan signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Northern Illinois next season. Hogan helped the Trailblazers reach the Iowa Class 2A state tournament earlier this month in Cedar Rapids. She joins Kiersten Schmitt as Beckman seniors who will play at the NCAA Division I level next season.