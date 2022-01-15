A clash between storied boys basketball programs in Iowa and Wisconsin is just one highlight today at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at the Athletic & Wellness Center on the campus of Loras College.
The Trailblazers (8-2) and Wisconsin Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (11-1) will take the court at 2 p.m. for an afternoon showcase. Padraig Gallagher is averaging 21.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for Beckman, while legendary Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue will look to inch closer to a remarkable 1,000th career victory.
In his 51st season, Petitgoue currently stands at 997 career wins, the most in Wisconsin state history.
Carter Olson fronts the Cubans on the court with 19.5 points and 4 assists per contest.
The rest of the schedule includes Southwestern (9-4) vs. Lancaster (5-9) at 11 a.m.; Class 2A No. 6 Camanche (10-1) against Wilton (9-2) at 12:30 p.m.; Dubuque Hempstead (5-4) facing Dunkerton (11-1) at 3:30 p.m.; Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) vs. West Delaware (5-5) at 5 p.m.; and Dubuque Senior (3-5) squaring off with Davenport North (5-6) in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.
Wahlert (3A), Beckman (2A), and Dunkerton (1A) are each receiving votes in the latest Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll.
Dodgeville 57, Platteville 44 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillmen trailed by just two points at halftime, but the Dodgers used a second-half surge to pull away on Thursday. Jesse Martin led Platteville with 18 points, while Devin Digman added 12.
Southwestern 78, Riverdale 53 — At Muscoda, Wis.: After trailing by three points at the half, the Wildcats (9-4, 4-1 Southwest Wisconsin Activities League) bursted out of the locker room and outscored Riverdale, 44-16, in the second half on Thursday. Nate Reiff had a game-high 28 points for Southwestern, while Peerson Kephart had 24 points and Anthony Martin contributed 15.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 63, Dodgeville 60 — At Platteville, Wis.: Hailey Weigel scored a game-high 19 points, including two free throws with 11.2 seconds to play, to lead the Hillmen past Dodgeville. Camryn Nies added 17 points for Platteville.
River Ridge 45, Benton 40 — At Benton, Wis.: The Timberwolves scored the first eight points in the second half to erase a five-point halftime deficit, rallying past the Zephyrs.
Cascade 64, Anamosa 22 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cougars (11-3) pulled away early in the second half, outscoring Anamosa by 19 points in the third quarter on Thursday. Devin Simon led all scorers with 15 points, while Josie Manternach added 14 points.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
La Crosse 66, Platteville/Lancaster 59 — At Platteville, Wis.: The co-op placed first in the 200 medley relay (1:55.74), and 200 freestyle relay (1:42.95), but lost a tight dual on Thursday. Titus Wunderlin won the 200 individual medley (2:20.38) and 100 freestyle (53.10), and Bryce Wunderlin captured the 100 butterfly (58.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.46).