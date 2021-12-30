Mason Ashline and his Edgewood-Colesburg teammates tried to compose themselves.
Those attempts proved to be futile. Ashline — one of a Vikings roster of 13 seniors — and his longtime teammates deserved to let it all out.
“It was a pretty good feeling,” said Ashline, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “We were all excited and wanted to act like we’ve been there before and stay calm. But, we couldn’t hold it in and we had to celebrate.”
In fact, not many recently have achieved what the Vikings did on Dec. 21. Ashline scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Ed-Co upset Class 1A top-ranked North Linn, 52-47, at Edgewood High School. The Vikings’ triumph put to rest North Linn’s 107-game regular-season win streak, and the Lynx hadn’t lost a regular-season Tri-Rivers Conference game since 2014.
“It was a big accomplishment, and the crowd really helped us by supporting us and getting loud,” Ashline said. “It was a great night.”
The Vikings (7-0, 3-0 Tri-Rivers) outscored the Lynx in the second quarter, 18-3, to build a 10-point halftime lead. North Linn came back to tie it with 3 minutes left, but Ashline made key plays down the stretch — including the go-ahead baseline jumper with 1:30 to play — and his fellow seniors would not be denied in hanging a rare ‘L’ on the Lynx.
“Mason just plays with so much consistency,” said Ed-Co 14th-year coach Justin Olind. “We always call it a low heartbeat. He never gets worked up, stays calm and composed. He was a huge factor that night, staying composed under their pressure and found open guys when he couldn’t find something to take advantage of. He really came alive in the second half.”
North Linn has compiled a 162-7 record over the last six seasons and qualified for the state tournament the past five years. The Lynx have played in the championship game four years straight, and they beat Ed-Co in the first round of the Vikings’ first-ever state tournament trip in 2018.
The win marked Ed-Co’s first over North Linn since 2007.
“We had to get ‘em back sometime,” Olind said with a laugh.
The catalyst for doing so was Ashline, a forward who dropped 25 points the game before at East Buchanan on 12-for-21 shooting from the field. On the season, he’s averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
“Having 13 seniors really helps us being leaders and making that connection,” said Ashline, who also competes in football and track for the Vikings. “We’ve played with each other for so long now, and our coach always tells us to get the post touches to open shooters on the outside. The ball usually goes through me, and I can find an opening to score or get it to the open guys.”
A two-year starter, Ashline is just one of plenty of weapons in the Ed-Co lineup. Guard Korey Putz (12.7 points per game), forward Jack Wiskus (11.3 ppg), guard Konner Putz and forward Weston Rowcliffe also provide talented options to make plays on both ends of the floor.
“If you look at our stat line, we’re real even across the board,” Olind said. “We’ve had five different leading scorers so far this season. The guys are super unselfish and know who has the best matchup. Mason’s just that constant on the floor, as he can defend, rebound, and score when he needs to. He plays a high level of basketball for us.”
As the calendar turns to 2022, the Vikings are hoping to build off of this momentum with designs of getting back to state.
“We just have to keep getting better at practice,” Ashline said. “Don’t be comfortable where we’re at right now and always strive for better.”
That attitude will be needed, as heads across the state have officially been turned to take notice of the Vikings.
“The biggest thing is understanding and knowing why we were able to beat them,” Olind said. “Play together and play for each other. Obviously it’s a big win for the guys and the community and has created a lot of excitement. We want to focus on getting better each week, and if we do this is a fun group that could win a whole lot of basketball games.”