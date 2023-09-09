Football
Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams eludes the tackle of Cuba City’s Miles Hinderman during their game Friday night in Cuba City, Wis. Potosi/Cassville won, 50-21.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team displayed its offensive weapons in a bounce-back win over host Cuba City on Friday night at Cuba City High School.

Potosi/Cassville (3-1) had three players rush for more than 100 yards in a 50-21 win over the Cubans, following last week’s lopsided loss to Darlington.

