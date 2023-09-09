CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team displayed its offensive weapons in a bounce-back win over host Cuba City on Friday night at Cuba City High School.
Potosi/Cassville (3-1) had three players rush for more than 100 yards in a 50-21 win over the Cubans, following last week’s lopsided loss to Darlington.
“It was really important for us to not hit the panic button after that game,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “It was a big wake-up call, and we had a great week of working on the weaknesses that Darlington exposed. Our guys responded tonight.”
It was the Potosi/Cassville defense that came up with the first big play of the game, holding the Cubans at the P/C 5-yard line on a fourth-and-goal on the opening drive.
“We give up that score, this could have been an entirely different game,” Siegert said.
P/C then found the end zone on its first possession with a 24-yard run by senior Braden Fishnick. The senior quarterback finished the game with 11 carries for 122 yards.
“We knew we had to clean up all the little things after last week,” Fishnick said. “To come out and score right away gave us all the momentum after our defense got that big stop.”
Potosi/Cassville then took advantage of a bad Cuba City snap on a punt attempt, getting excellent field position on the Cubans’ 20-yard line. Following a penalty, P/C used a 29-yard pass from Fishnick to senior Eli Adams to put Potosi/Cassville up, 14-0, to end the first quarter.
Adams finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving for 131 yards. He also had 90 return yards in the first half. Senior Roman Friederick also added 125 yards for P/C.
“Our offensive line really stepped up tonight,” Friederick said. “We brought better energy this week, and we played P/C football.”
Friederick, who also finished with three touchdowns, scored his first of the night on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to put P/C up, 22-0. The Cubans (2-2) found the end zone for the first time on a 30-yard run from Andy Loeffelholz. Cuba City continues to play without starting running back Cael Donar, who suffered a foot injury against Lancaster.
“Our front eight have been doing a great job here in the first four games of the season,” Siegert said.
P/C, ranked No. 10 in Division 7, held the Cuban offense to 29 total rushing yards.
The two teams exchanged scores before Adams ended the quarter with a 12-yard score to put P/C up, 34-14.
“To have three different guys who can run the ball well makes it hard for teams to key on one of us,” Adams said. “It’s good to have several weapons out there.”
P/C continued to control the second half with two more touchdowns from Friederick.
“This was exactly the kind of effort we know we are capable of,” Siegert said. “This was the first game where we saw the offensive line really stick together without any injuries and show how explosive this offense could be.”
The Cubans were led by quarterback Tyson Richard, who went 12-for-26 for 182 yards and a touchdown.