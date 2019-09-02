Daniela Miranda shot a two-day total of 6-over-par 150 to earn medalist honors and lead the University of Dubuque to the team title at the Luther Norse Classic at Fox Ridge Golf Club in Dike, Iowa.
Miranda carded a 74 on Saturday and a 76 on Sunday to finish four shots clear of Mount Mercy’s Natalea Cook in the nine-team tournament. UD finished with a two-day 317-310—627 and finished six shots ahead of Mount Mercy.
Dubuque’s Madison Bowers tied for fifth, Madison Sturm tied for seventh, Sydney Killeen tied for 13th and Mary Edwards and Megan Gille tied for 20th. Edwards is a former Dubuque Wahlert standout.
Loras’ Mallory Gardiner tied for 46th overall.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 3, Gustavus Adolphus 1 — At Loras: Abby Eriksen, Jenny Wick and Payton McDonnell scored goals as the NCAA Division III No. 21-ranked Duhawks came from behind to win. Loras is 2-0 after blanking Macalester, 4-0, on Friday. McDonnell also scored in that game.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Cornell 5, Clarke 0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Rams got goals from five different sources and outshot Clarke, 24-8. Both teams are now 1-1.