Loras College’s track & field program opened eyes once again at the American Rivers Conference indoor championships on Saturday.
The Duhawk men won the team championship and the women claimed runner-up in Decorah, Iowa, with Loras athletes sweeping the MVP awards of the championship meet.
Patrick Mikel (track) and Ryan Rogers (field) were honored on the men’s side, while Kassie Rosenbum (track) and Terrianna Black (field) were recognized for the women.
Mikel secured wins in the 200 (21.74 seconds) and 400 (47.90) and was a part of the title-winning 4x400 and distance medley relays. Meanwhile, Rogers won the 55 hurdles (7.68 seconds), long jump (7.15m) and pole vault (4.44m).
Rosenbum swept to victories in the 1 mile (5:04.75), 3,000 (10:13.23) and 5,000 (17:25.88). Black took gold in the long jump (5.55m) and triple jump (11.76m).
Other city winners for the men saw Loras’ Josh Smith capture the 55 and Mike Jasa win the 800. Dubuque’s Clayton Hahn won the shot put.
Gabby Noland won the 55 and 400 for the Duhawks. Alison Beeman won the 200 title for Dubuque.
Pioneers crown 2 champs — At Oshkosh, Wis.: The UW-Platteville men’s and women’s teams each placed seventh at the WIAC indoor championships, and the men crowned two champs. Noah Steiner won the high jump in 2.06 meters, and Charlie Gifford claimed the 60-meter hurdles in 8.15 seconds to lead the Pioneers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wartburg 67, Loras 54 — At Waverly, Iowa: Marissa Schroeder scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and Kari Fitzpatrick added 15 points, but the NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Duhawks (23-4) fell to the eighth-ranked Knights (24-3) in the American Rivers Conference tournament final. The Duhawks are expected to receive an at-large bid into the D-III national tournament on Monday.
Evangel 65, Clarke 60 — At Springfield, Mo.: Tina Ubl scored 16 points, but the NAIA No. 20-ranked Pride (24-6, 18-6 Heart of America Conference) shot just 34% from the field in defeat.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 80, Evangel 73 (OT) — At Springfield, Mo.: Keith Johnson and Darius Lasley scored 19 points apiece as the NAIA No. 22-ranked Pride (22-8, 18-6 Heart) gutted out an overtime win on the road to set a new program record for wins in a season.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Pioneers place 4th — At Minneapolis: Nathan Wynsma (165 pounds) and Lucius Rinehart (285) each placed fourth at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional to lead the Pioneers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UD, UW-P split — At Rochester, Minn.: Kaylin Featheringill drove in two runs as the University of Dubuque beat UW-Platteville, 4-0. The Spartans dropped a 7-0 decision to St. Catherine, while the Pioneers earned a 2-0 win over Nebraska Wesleyan.
Clarke 7-14, Waldorf 2-5 — At Austin, Minn.: Sydney Tigges finished with four hits and drove in seven runs in a doubleheader sweep for the Pride to open the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 11-13, Baker 4-1 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Jakob Kirman delivered 12 strikeouts on the mound in the opener, sparking a doubleheader sweep for the Pride.
Loras drops pair — At Imperial, Mo.: The Duhawks dropped to 0-4 on the season with an 8-1 loss to Fontbonne and a 5-1 setback to Chicago.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 6, Cornell 3 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Tommy Linkenheld won at No. 3 singles, Connor Pivnicka triumphed at No. 4, then they teamed up for a win at No. 3 doubles to lead the Duhawks.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 12, Augsburg 9 — At Clarke: Clare Brunn scored six goals to power the Duhawks to victory in their season opener.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Concordia (Wis.) 11, Dubuque 6 — At Oyen Field: Zach Schmitt, Andrew Wagner and Dominic Mulcahy scored two goals apiece for the Spartans.
Concordia (Mich.) 13, Clarke 2 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Trey Overholser found the net twice for the Pride in defeat.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dominican 3, Loras 1 — At River Forest, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza delivered 16 kills to front the Duhawks (9-5) in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 47, Edgewood 38 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sami Martin scored 13 points and Josie Nies added 12 as the top-ranked Hillmen needed everything they had to hold off Edgewood and claim a Wisconsin Division 3 regional title. Platteville (23-0) advanced to the sectional semifinal on Thursday in Lodi to face Prairie du Chien.
Prairie du Chien 46, Evansville 39 — At Evansville, Wis.: Lily Krahn dropped 28 points and Ella Hager chipped in six points as the Blackhawks (18-6) upset second-seeded Evansville on the road to claim a Wisconsin Division 3 regional crown.
River Ridge 64, Potosi/Cassville 27 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves (23-3) secured another Wisconsin Division 5 regional championship in strong fashion, led by Skylar White’s 28 points. Glenna Marshall and Rylee Zinkle scored eight points apiece as the T-Wolves advanced to the sectional semifinal on Thursday in Belmont against Wauzeka-Steuben.