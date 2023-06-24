04012023-seniorhempsoccer11-dk.jpg
Dubuque Hempstead’s Madeline Bowers (left) tries to control the ball around Dubuque Senior’s Leah Chandlee during their April 1 match at Dalzell Field. Bowers was selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Soccer Team.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

The 2023 girls high school soccer season saw positive storylines aplenty across the area.

Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic both had their best seasons since 2016 and Dubuque Wahlert advanced all the way to the regional final after winning just two games in the regular season.

