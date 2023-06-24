The 2023 girls high school soccer season saw positive storylines aplenty across the area.
Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic both had their best seasons since 2016 and Dubuque Wahlert advanced all the way to the regional final after winning just two games in the regular season.
On top of that, Platteville/Lancaster won another Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship, Bellevue formed its own program, and fellow co-operative partner Bellevue Marquette saw little drop off with a seven-match winning streak.
With all of that, there were plenty of standout players to celebrate. Here is a quick look at the 15 players selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Soccer Team:
FORWARDS
Elise Kilburg (Bellevue Marquette) — A senior, Kilburg scored 22 goals and four assists to lead the Mohawks, who went 7-3 this season and reached the regional semifinals.
Elena Kapparos (Dubuque Hempstead) — Selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team as a junior, Kapparos scored 12 goals and added seven assists for the Mustangs.
Natalie Coyle (Western Dubuque) — A junior tabbed to the all-MVC Valley Division first team, Coyle led the Bobcats with 12 goals and seven assists.
Trista Schmidt (Beckman Catholic) — A senior selected to the all-River Valley Conference first team, Schmidt scored 34 goals, which ranked fifth in Iowa Class 1A, and added two assists in a breakout season for the Trailblazers.
MIDFIELDERS
Madeline Bowers (Dubuque Hempstead) — A senior selected to the all-MVC Valley Division first team, Bowers led the team with 16 goals and nine assists as the Mustangs came within a victory of the state tournament.
Fantu Andrews (Dubuque Senior) — A senior who was picked to the all-MVC Mississippi Division first team, Andrews tied for the team lead with four goals while adding three assists for the Rams.
Liliana Marrero-O’Hea (Dubuque Wahlert) — A senior selected to the all-MVC Mississippi Division second team, Marrero-O’Hea helped organize the midfield while contributing a goal and two assists for the Golden Eagles, who finished the season a victory away from the state tournament.
Meagan Hall (Platteville/Lancaster) — A senior, Hall was named the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year for her efforts leading the Hillmen, who went 8-0-2 in league play to win the conference championship and reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Alexie Hogan (Beckman Catholic) — A sophomore selected to the all-RVC first team, Hogan tallied 19 goals and nine assists for the Trailblazers.
DEFENDERS
Ella Tracy (Bellevue Marquette) — A senior, Tracy was the leader of a Mohawks defense that allowed just 17 goals. She also scored a goal on the offensive end.
Alia Nevarez (Dubuque Hempstead) — A junior picked for the all-MVC Valley Division first team, Nevarez scored two goals and assisted on two others while leading a defense that allowed just 22 goals on 120 shots.
Evelyn Sadler — A senior and team captain, Sadler anchored a Trailblazers defense that allowed just 28 goals as Beckman matched its highest win total since 2016.
Alyssa Lux (Western Dubuque) — A senior tabbed all-MVC Valley Division honorable mention, Lux started all 13 games to help lead a Bobcats defense that surrendered 31 goals on 122 shots.
GOALKEEPER
Lydia Hefel (Dubuque Hempstead) — A senior selected to the all-MVC Valley Division second team, Hefel allowed just 15 goals while making 72 saves for the Mustangs.
Gwen Schroeder (Bellevue Marquette) — Just a sophomore, Schroeder was a stonewall in goal for the Mohawks, allowing just 17 goals while making 119 saves.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beckman Catholic — Hope Naber, Marie Kruse, Kaylee Lehmann, Breanna Coohey
Bellevue — Kalesia DeShaw, Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Adessa Leibfried
Bellevue Marquette — Skylar Sieverding, Megan Kremer
Clayton Ridge — Haley Rork, Rebecca Hillers
Dubuque Hempstead — Olivia Edwards, Lauren Henneberry, Olivia Kennedy
Dubuque Senior — Leah Chandlee, Hannah Crampton, Maggie Firzlaff, Savannah Snyder
Dubuque Wahlert — Alison Munshower, Amya Lavenz
Galena/East Dubuque — Julia Townsend, Maia Kropp
Maquoketa — Charisma Dontje
Platteville/Lancaster — Mara Weber, Sophia Stone, Brooke VonGlahn, Skylar Stone
West Delaware — Monica Hernandez
Western Dubuque — Olivia Thul, Grace Bower