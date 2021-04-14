Tyler Dodds scored on a penalty kick 105 minutes into the action as the Dubuque Wahlert boys soccer team battled past city rival Dubuque Hempstead, 2-1 in two overtimes, on Tuesday at Hempstead’s Timmerman Field.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) rallied after the Mustangs took a 1-0 lead 20 minutes into the game, and the score held through to halftime. Wahlert’s Nathan Donovan scored at the 50-minute mark to tie the score, setting the stage for a grind into two overtime periods before Dodds drilled the game winner on a penalty kick.
Chris Schmitt made three saves at goalkeeper for the Eagles, while Marcus Sierra made three for the Mustangs.
Bellevue Marquette 6, Cedar Valley Christian 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks found the net on many occasions in a rout.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 2, Cedar Valley Christian 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks pulled out the win at home.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 — At Roos Courts: After both winning their singles matches, No. 1 Kareem Kassas and No. 2 Jake Althaus teamed up to secure the win for the Mustangs with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 doubles. Colin Nelson and Andrew Johnson also picked up singles victories for Hempstead.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Peyton Connolly (No. 2), Riley Weber (4) and Peyton Weber (5) earned singles wins for the Mustangs, then Connolly teamed with Megan Sleep at No. 1 doubles and the Webers won at No. 3 to pull out the win. The Mustangs are receiving votes in the latest Class 2A Iowa Coaches poll.
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Waterloo East 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Caroline Hutchinson (No. 1), Claire Walker (2), Lindsay Cummer (3), Lilah Takes (4) and Carrie Schmid (5) all refused to drop a single game, each winning by 6-0, 6-0 scores in singles as the Golden Eagles cruised. Wahlert is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 1A Iowa Coaches poll.
Iowa City Liberty 5, Western Dubuque 4 — At Epworth, Iowa: Meredith Hoerner (No. 3), Maddie Heiderscheit (4) and Sara Horsfield (6) won in singles for the Bobcats, but the Lightning pulled out the win in doubles.
Cedar Falls 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Meyer Courts: The Rams battled but couldn’t keep up with the ever-tough Tigers.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Wahlert claims gold — At Bunker Hill: Anna Kalb fired a co-medalist 45 and Ava Kalb added a 47 as the Golden Eagles scored a 196 and won a four-team event over Waterloo West, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier. Katelyn Vaassen added a 49 for the Eagles.
Mustangs runner-up — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carleigh Hodgson swung to a 46 and Morgan Hawkins added a 48 as Hempstead acored a 199 and finished second in a four-team event at Twin Pines Golf Course. Annika Neumann chimed in with a 49 for Hempstead.
Rams 3rd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kylie Felderman and Olivia Duschen each shot 51s to lead Dubuque Senior to a 210 score, placing third out of four teams at Gates Park Golf Course. Mya Beau chipped in a 52 for the Rams.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Warren 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Taylor Hilby delivered 13 kills, 12 digs and two ace serves, while Kellyn Romer added 16 assists as the Pirates grinded their way past the Warriors, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15. Paeton Hyde continued her strength at the net with six blocks.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Anniston Werner had seven kills and two blocks, but the Hornets were swept by the Blackhawks, 25-16, 25-17.
PREP FOOTBALL
Galena to host ED — To close the shortened Illinois spring season, Galena will host rival East Dubuque on Friday, April 23 at Chuck Korte Field in Galena at 7 p.m. The Pirates played their first two home games on Saturdays in Hazel Green, Wis., but will host their rivals at home to close the season.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Wartburg 1 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks (4-0-2, 4-0-2 A-R-C) scored all three goals in the first half, and goalkeeper Seth Kurzynski made six saves to hold off the Knights. Tigrio Huerta and Reed Miklavcic scored for the Duhawks.
Dubuque 3, Luther 2 (OT) — At Decorah, Iowa: After almost letting a 2-0 lead slip away, Axel Aaman netted the game winner at 92:04 of overtime to power the Spartans. Lucas Von Braun and Mathias Ericsson also found the net for UD.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wartburg 2, Loras 1 — At Rock Bowl: Abby Eriksen scored on a Payton McDonnell assist, but the Duhawks lost to the Knights.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-La Crosse 11-10, UW-Platteville 1-6 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jake Wegner hit for two doubles in the second game, but otherwise the Pioneers (8-8, 4-4 WIAC) couldn’t get much going on offense.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks’ Leli ties for 1st — At Kenosha, Wis.: Loras College’s Dominic Leli fired a 4-over par 74 to tie for first place at the Carthage Spring Invite, leading the Duhawks to third in the 12-team standings at Kenosha Country Club. Bo Burgmeier added a 79 and tied for 11th for the Duhawks.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
St. Ambrose 21, Clarke 3 — At Davenport, Iowa: Alyssa Humphrey scored twice for the Pride, who couldn’t stop the scoring assault of the Bees.