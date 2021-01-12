It may be an abbreviated schedule, but basketball action is finally underway in the American Rivers Conference.
The University of Dubuque men’s team tipped off its season on Sunday with a 99-69 home victory over Edgewood College. The Loras men open Wednesday at Concordia (Wis.).
When it comes to fans attending games, each school in the league has its own guidelines and those can be accessed on each program’s website.
Here is a capsule look at local men’s teams in the A-R-C this season:
LORAS DUHAWKS
Coach — Chris Martin (fifth year, 77-31)
Last season — 17-9, 10-6 A-R-C; lost to Wartburg in A-R-C tournament
Key returning players — Rowan McGowen (Sr., G), Cole Navigato (Sr., F), Jackson Kolinski (Jr., G), Jake Healy (Soph., G)
Outlook — Banged up and down three starters at the end of last season, the Duhawks lost their final three games which included an American Rivers Conference tournament first-round loss to Wartburg. That closure to the season is not up to the expectation level Martin has set with the Duhawks, and the players are hungry to respond in this abbreviated campaign.
McGowen, Navigato and Kolinski were on the Duhawks squad that reached the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen two years ago. Healy had a strong freshman year last season and is poised to be the starting point guard.
McGowen, a first team all-conference honoree, started all 26 games last season and became the 44th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points. McGowen dropped 469 points last season and moved into sixth all-time for single season 3-pointers with 69, and scored a career-high 33 points against Buena Vista.
Navigato was having a standout junior season before going down with an injury. He posted 232 points in 23 games and was second in rebounds with 119. Kolinski scored 165 points last season and ranked third on the team in 3-pointers made with 26, while Healy added 20 treys. Healy also had 115 rebounds and 40 assists.
Martin expects immediate contributions from a freshman class littered with talent from Illinois and Wisconsin, and if those players mix in seamlessly the Duhawks will be a major threat to be cutting down some nets come tournament time.
Schedule — Jan. 13: at Concordia (Wis.); Jan. 18: at Edgewood (Wis.); Jan. 23: at Buena Vista; Jan. 27: ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY; Jan. 30: CENTRAL; Feb. 3: at Dubuque; Feb. 6: NEBRASKA WESLEYAN; Feb. 10: at Coe; Feb. 13: WARTBURG; Feb. 17: LUTHER; Feb. 20: at Simpson
DUBUQUE SPARTANS
Coach — Robbie Sieverding (14th year, 217-128)
Last season — 14-11, 7-9 A-R-C
Key returning players — Peter Ragen (Sr., F), Avery Butler (5th year, F), Carter Stevens (Soph., G), Patrick Mayfield (Soph., G), Brock Simon (Soph., F)
Outlook — The Spartans started the season with a big win on Sunday, getting contributions from most of the lineup in a 99-69 drubbing of Edgewood (Wis.). Sophomore Patrick Mayfield led the charge with 22 points.
UD will boast a solid mix of veterans and newcomers this season, with 10 players returning and 10 new faces to the team. The Spartans return 41.6% of their starts, 54.7% of minutes played and 57% of their scoring from last season.
First team all-conference forward Peter Ragen and honorable mention all-conference forward Avery Butler lead the way for the Spartans. Ragen and Butler were the second and third leading scorers last season, as Ragen averaged 15.3 points per game and Butler — a Dubuque Hempstead grad — added 10.3 points per game. Ragen was the lone Spartan to start all 25 games, adding 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Of the other eight returners on the roster, each played in at least 10 games and seven of them saw action in at least 15 games, which included strong seasons from Dubuque Senior grad Carter Stevens (7.4 ppg) and Cascade High alum Brock Simon (2.3 ppg). There’s plenty to like about this team, and the Spartans will be determined to do some damage come conference tournament time.
With the shortened season, all nine teams qualify for the A-R-C tournament this season, so it’ll be about getting hot at the right time more than ever.
Schedule — Jan. 13: NORTH CENTRAL (Minn.); Jan. 16: WARTBURG; Jan. 23: at Central; Jan. 27: COE; Jan. 30: at Nebraska Wesleyan; Feb. 3: LORAS; Feb. 6: SIMPSON; Feb. 10: at Buena Vista; Feb. 13: LUTHER; Feb. 17: at Wartburg