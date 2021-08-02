BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
IOWA CITY — Landon Stoll expected the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team to put up a fight Saturday afternoon, despite the heavy odds.
And, oh, did the Golden Eagles make top-ranked Marion sweat.
Wahlert overcame a four-run deficit and scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it before coming up just short, 7-6, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
The Indians owned a significant advantage in pitching depth, with ace pitcher Boede Rahe available because of a short outing in a state quarterfinal romp. Wahlert, on the other hand, had top pitchers Aaron Savary, Jared Walter and Stoll exhaust their pitch-count eligibility in the first two rounds, so coach Kory Tuescher resorted to a committee approach to pitching the biggest game of the season.
“We knew it was going to be a little tougher because we needed our top three pitchers to get here,” Stoll said. “But there wasn’t any doubt by any guy the night before, the day of … never. We knew we were hitting the ball well, we knew we could hit a tough pitcher, especially after we proved we could do it against Winterset in the first round.
“We competed. We got down, but we didn’t give up, and we fought right back. You can’t ask for anything more.”
The Eagles certainly didn’t approach the state tournament like a team with much self-doubt. They beat 90 mph-throwing Texas Christian University recruit Justin Hackett, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, then outslugged Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-7, in the semis after being swept by the Saints just a month earlier in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Rahe allowed only six earned runs in 59 innings while rolling to an 11-0 record prior to the final. Then the Eagles touched him for two runs in the first inning and a total of six earned runs on 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Even a four-run lead wasn’t safe against a Wahlert lineup that got production from all nine spots.
“Getting on the board early was huge,” Savary said. “I know they tied it right away in the bottom of the inning, but getting those first two runs gave us a lot of confidence. Even when we were down by four, we knew we could at least cut it in half to give ourselves a chance in the end.
“We knew we could hit him.”
Why wouldn’t they? The Eagles hit everything else this postseason.
The Eagles outscored their substate opponents by a combined 21-2 to get to Iowa City. Then they scored 21 runs on 32 hits on the artificial surface of Duane Banks Field and came within a play or two of winning the first baseball state title in program history.
Not bad for a team with a lot of offensive question marks, at least according to Tuescher’s preseason outlook.
The question marks got a little bigger in mid-June, when junior right-fielder Tommy Specht made the agonizing decision to leave the team and pursue national level playing opportunities that figure to improve his Major League Baseball Draft stock for next summer. He is currently playing in the prestigious Player Development Pipeline League sponsored by MLB and USA Baseball and has been selected to participate in the Perfect Game All-American Classic next month in San Diego.
Specht’s teammates supported the decision and have been cheering for him. They didn’t sulk or use his departure as a convenient excuse.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride with all the positive things, the negative things and the things that happen during the course of every season. That’s baseball,” Tuescher said. “This is where we expected to be. That’s not just coach-speak.
“Everybody thought when Tommy left us we wouldn’t be anything. But this was the game we expected to be in from the beginning, and it’s a credit to the guys believing in us coaches. They maybe didn’t always agree with us, but they were willing to be coached and play this game the way we think it’s the way it should be played.”
Tuescher spoke with a lump in his throat after embracing his departing seniors on Saturday afternoon. But the lump would have been just as large if the game went the other way.
“We talk about journeys, and today was going to be the end of this team’s journey, no matter the outcome,” he said. “There’s no regrets whatsoever. We didn’t lose because of a lack of hustle. Marion made one more play than us. They’re a heck of a team.
“I’m just so proud of this team and all they accomplished this season. They made history.”
The Eagles set a program record for wins by going 32-11 and reached the summer state championship game for the first time. In their seven previous trips to state, Wahlert went 1-7.
“It isn’t very often that a team can play in a state championship game, let alone gets to the last inning tied,” Stoll said. “I’m speechless. I’ve had so many great experiences this summer with this amazing team. I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better, and I’m going to remember this for a long time.”
This team was different. It carried itself with a confident swagger and reached new program heights because of it.