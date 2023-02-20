A second straight road upset has the Western Dubuque girls basketball team on the brink of the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.
Carson Koerperich dropped 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished six assists and had five steals to lead the Bobcats to a 64-52 victory at De Witt Central in a Region 6 semifinal on Saturday night. Kaitlyn Thole contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, and Karrington Asp scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds.
The Bobcats opened tournament play with a 61-55 victory at Maquoketa (13-10) earlier in the week and sent home the Sabers with a 14-8 record.
Western Dubuque (5-18) advanced to play Mississippi Valley Conference rival Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-7) on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids for a trip to state the following week. The Saints edged Western Dubuque, 60-54, in the regular-season matchup on Dec. 6, also at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
Xavier enters the regional final on a four-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since a 62-49 decision Jan. 31 at Dubuque Senior.
Decorah 71, West Delaware 47 — At Decorah, Iowa: Brooke Krogmann dropped 20 points, and Alivia Schulte added 12 as the Hawks (7-16) bowed out in the Iowa Class 4A Region 5 semifinals. Bryar Duwe led Decorah (20-2) with 21 points.
Cedar Falls 69, Hempstead 33 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Tigers jumped to a 31-14 lead at halftime to end the Mustangs’ season at 2-21 with the loss in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 semifinal. Chandler Houselog led Hempstead with 11 points, and Camdyn Kay chipped in nine. Grace Knutson poured in 31 points for Cedar Falls.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 5, St. Scholastica 2 — At Mankato, Minn.: Deanna Salerno and Chloe Hild both went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the season-opening win at the Maverick All-Sports Dome. Bella Allison added two hits, and Paige Manning fanned nine in six innings for the win.
Bethel 16, Dubuque 5 — At Mankato, Minn.: Allison had two of Dubuque’s seven hits, and Salerno homered and drove in three runs in the loss.
St. Ambrose 9-2, Clarke 2-10 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Pride managed just five hits, and Kaylie Holtam drove in a run in the opening-game defeat. In the second game, Clarke scored six runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie. Abby Archer, Jada Nanni and Holtam had two hits apiece, while Archer drove in three runs, and Nanni and Lily King drove in two runs each in support of winning pitcher Malarie Huseman, a Hempstead grad.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Dubuque 7, Lawrence 2 — At Dubuque: Bjarne Bachmann, Pedwar Castillo, Rashaun Duck, Ryan Kiddle and Josh Huseman all won in singles for the Spartans. Kiddle and Duck, along with Huseman and Alexander Hardin, also won doubles matches. Later in the day, the Spartans suffered a 9-0 loss at the hands of the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque wins Fox Invitational — At Dubuque: The University of Dubuque won the Jim Fox Invitational with 94.5 points. UD won the 125-pound weight class with Tanner Higa, Jesus Sanchez claimed the title at 133, Anthony Urrea earned the title in 141, Billy Looney won at149 and Julius Boimah claimed the victory in the 174 bracket.
Luther finished second in the four-team event.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 5, Quad City 2 — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Beau Baker scored a pair of goals, and Jacob Noonan, Carter Kerkenbush and Tyler White also found the back of the net for the Saints in the Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday night.
White finished with three assists, and Kerkenbush added a pair while Jack Leverton stopped 31 of 33 shots in net.
