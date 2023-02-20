A second straight road upset has the Western Dubuque girls basketball team on the brink of the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.

Carson Koerperich dropped 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished six assists and had five steals to lead the Bobcats to a 64-52 victory at De Witt Central in a Region 6 semifinal on Saturday night. Kaitlyn Thole contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, and Karrington Asp scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds.

