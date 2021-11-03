Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinal:
NO. 1 WESTERN DUBUQUE (32-3) VS. NO. 5 MARION (37-8)
When: Today at noon
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Livestream: ighsau.org
Radio: KDST-FM 99.3
Western Dubuque stat leaders: Meredith Bahl (Sr.), 407 kills, 309 digs; Maddie Harris (Sr.), 331 kills, 237 digs; Libby Lansing (Jr.), 216 kills; Maddy Maahs (Sr.), 994 assists, 191 digs, 90 kills; Ella Meyer (Jr.), 447 digs; Natalie Ulrichs (Sr.), 291 digs, 36 aces.
Marion stat leaders: Avery Van Hook (Jr.), 322 kills, 433 assists, 313 digs; Peyton Johnson (Jr.), 230 kills, 289 digs; Michaela Goad (So.), 205 kills; Elise Mehaffy (Sr.), 642 assists, 260 digs; Natalee Hartman (So.), 452 digs.
Outlook: The Bobcats have played at an elite level all season, and it’s culminating with peak performance at the state level. Western Dubuque got out some nerves in a close opening set, then dominated No. 8 Sioux City Heelan in the quarterfinals, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16, to earn its 25th straight victory and third straight trip to the state semifinals. Today, the Bobcats look to reach the finals for the second time in three seasons and earn another chance at the program’s first state championship. WD finished runner-up two years ago and were eliminated in the semifinals last year by eventual champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, and the defending champ Saints are out this year thanks to Marion. Despite losing twice to Xavier during the regular season, the Wolves won the rubber match in the state quarterfinals with a thrilling 25-27, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19, 15-9 triumph. The Bobcats and Wolves have not met this season, but both teams carry plenty of momentum into today’s matchup. WD’s only three losses are to fellow state qualifiers in Iowa City Liberty (5A), Cedar Falls (5A) and Dike-New Hartford (2A). Maahs is the floor general for the Bobcats and has tallied more than 2,000 assists in her career, and she fronts the 4A field with an average of 11 assists per set. Her big hitters are Bahl (4.5 kills per set) and Harris (3.6). Defensive specialist Meyer leads all of 4A with five digs per set, and Lansing averages nearly one block per set. Marion is making its 10th trip in program history to the state tournament, and the trio of Van Hook, Johnson and Mehaffy all hold state experience as part of Marion’s 2019 state qualifying team. Van Hook is an exceptional athlete and she is committed to continue her volleyball career at the University of South Dakota, as is Mehaffy at Missouri University of Science & Technology. The winner will meet the winner of today’s other semifinal between No. 2 North Scott (31-4) and No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (43-7) in the 4A state championship match at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.