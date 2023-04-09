PEOSTA, Iowa — The Clarke University baseball team was in the midst of an ominous stretch.
Just more than a month ago, the Pride had dropped five of six games overall — all one-run contests — and started Heart of America Conference play at 1-3.
Fast forward to the present, and Clarke has more than erased that from its memory.
The Pride completed a convincing four-game weekend series sweep over Missouri Valley, clobbering the Vikings, 13-0 and 17-5 on Saturday at Spiegel Park. Clarke handled the Vikings, 4-2 and 11-1, on Friday.
Since that string of tight losses last month, Clarke has gone 11-2 and outscored its opponents, 101-29. With Saturdays two victories, the Pride (19-11, 12-5) leapfrogged Mount Mercy for sole possession of first place in the Heart’s North Division.
“It just takes toughness and resilience — the things we preach to these guys all year,” Clarke coach Dan Spain said. “When you play a tough schedule like we do early in the season, you’re at risk of losing the guys mentally. For us, we just respect every single opponent the same way, and we did a great job of that this weekend.”
Clarke’s offense provided Game 1 starting pitcher Tyson Tucker with 13 runs in Saturday’s opener. He needed only one.
The Delhi, Iowa, native allowed just one hit and five total baserunners, and struck out 12 over six shutout innings of work.
“Our pitching staff is dominant, and they know it, and they’re confident,” Spain said. “They’re taught that whether its our No. 1 or No. 4, they’re all aces.”
You could say the Pride bats were pretty dominant, too.
After connecting for three long balls in Friday’s sweep over the Vikings, Clarke added three more in Saturday’s opener.
Victor Lara blasted a two-run shot in the second inning to stake his team to a 4-0 lead. Kai Torres drove one well over the 412-foot centerfield marker as part of an eight-run Clarke fifth inning. Tommy Peterson followed in the sixth with a no-doubt, pinch-hit solo drive to complete the Pride’s scoring.
Only Brendan O’Connor and Daniel Phyle had multiple hits in Game 1, but every starter in the Pride batting order delivered at least one to support the 12-hit attack.
“We’ve had a guy about every other game that struggled early and has just taken off recently,” Spain said. “It’s cool to see the guys that get their next opportunity, get back in there, and then they start putting it together.”
Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake completed the Pride’s weekend mastery on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just one earned run over five innings to earn the win in Game 2.
Blake was the both the beneficiary and partial provider of Clarke’s 17-run, 15-hit barrage in the nightcap. The junior delivered two hits and an RBI to help support his mound effort.
“It’s easy to go out there and pitch when you’re gonna get the run support and the defense is gonna play great,” Blake said.
Thomas Brannon’s second-inning grand slam broke open a 1-1 tie to put the Pride ahead, 5-1. Torres made it 7-3 with a solo shot in the fifth, kickstarting a nine-run inning and a two-homer day for the junior from Honolulu.
Donnie Weaver put an exclamation mark on a series full of big flies with a pinch-hit blast in the sixth, marking the Pride’s sixth home run of the day and ninth in the series.
“We’ve just been working really hard the last couple weeks,” Spain said. “The things we’ve been working on came to fruition today, and that’s the best part about it.”
