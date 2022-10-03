The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer team won its seventh consecutive match on Saturday night, defeating Loras, 3-1, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
The Pioneers, ranked eighth in the region, stymied the fifth-ranked Duhawks for much of the night while freshman Sebastian Carranza netted a pair of goals to lead the offense.
Neither team could muster much offense for the first 30 minutes, with Loras having the best scoring chance on a shot that hit the right post.
UW-Platteville (8-2-1) got on the board in the 43rd minute as Carranza netted the first goal of the game on a penalty kick. The Pioneers added to the lead in the 62nd minute, as sophomore Lucas Godon scored his third on the season following a pass from sophomore Clayton Mobile.
UW-Platteville increased the advantage to three in the 77th minute on Carranza’s second goal of the match coming off a long cross from sophomore Michael Schaefer.
Loras (5-4-0) found the net in the 87th minute after a free kick bounced off a Pioneer and into the goal.
The Pioneers held a 16-8 advantage in shots, including a 6-4 lead in shots on goal. Mobile posted a team-high three shots, while eight other players recorded at least one. In goal, freshman Seth Aiken continued his impressive season, improving to 7-0-1 while making a pair of saves.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gustavus Adolphus 3, Dubuque 0 — At St. Peter, Minn.: Kaylynn Murray put up 16 assists, and Darby Hawtrey floored 11 kills, but the Spartans fell, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13, on Saturday night.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Ash wins UW-Stevens Point Invite — At Stevens Point, Wis.: UW-Platteville senior Markie Ash shot a two-day 80-82—162 to win the UW-Stevens Point Invitational and lead the Pioneers to a second-place team finish in the six-team event.
