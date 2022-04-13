They expected a playoff intensity from a team fighting for its season. And they matched that intensity.
Stephen Halliday dished off three assists and Tristan Lemyre scored twice to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-2 victory over Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at Mystique Community Ice Center. The game was rescheduled from early January because of a coronavirus outbreak within the RoughRiders and does not count in the Cowbell Cup standings.
“That’s a playoff-type game, and that’s how Cedar Rapids always plays,” Halliday said. “The first two periods, we did a really good job of not taking stupid penalties, we played our game and got the big lead. We had a few too many penalties at the end of the game, but, other than that, we played a real solid game.
“They’re a desperate team. And one thing you can never fault them on is they work their (butts) off every game. With our skill, it’s just a matter of matching their intensity.”
William Hallen staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead at the 16:32 mark of the opening period. Halliday moved the puck to Zane Demsey at the right point and the defenseman rifled a shot that Hallen deflected past goaltender Bruno Bruveris and into a vacated right side of the net for his ninth goal of the season and his third in four games.
Dubuque’s power play, which entered the game in a 2-for-35 funk, struck for a 5-on-3 goal at the 7:27 mark to double the lead. Samuel Sjolund moved the puck to Halliday at the top of the left faceoff circle, and Halliday zipped a cross-ice pass to Kenny Connors in the right faceoff circle for a one-timer into a wide-open cage.
“Coach (Greg) Brown did a great job of shuffling things around to get a little juice going on the power play, and Steve’s making a great play a lot of the time,” Connors said. “He really sold the shot, which gave me a bigger open net than it should have been.
“I hope that’s just the start for us and we can really get the ball rolling down hill. We want the power play to be firing on all cylinders in the playoffs, and that’s a good first step.”
On Connors’ 25th goal of the season, Halliday registered his 52nd assist of the season to set a new team single-season record. He passed former Northeastern University standout Zach Solow for the record. Solow was the USHL player of the year in 2016-17.
Cedar Rapids ended goalie Paxton Geisel’s shutout bid 4:03 later, when David Chen converted a Travis Shoudy outlet pass for a breakaway goal.
But Lemyre swung the momentum back in the Saints’ favor with his 26th goal of the season at the 13:44 mark. Max Montes moved the puck to Demsey at the left point, and Lemyre ramped Demsey’s low shot to the slot over the shoulder of Bruveris to make it 3-1.
The intensity picked up less than a minute later, when Dubuque’s Cole Helm dropped the gloves and fought Brendan Fitzgerald. Both players received five-minute fighting major penalties and 10-minute misconducts.
Dubuque added another goal late in the second period to make it 4-1. Kurth forced a turnover in the Cedar Rapids zone and scored on a one-timer from the slot after a give-and-go with Halliday. It marked the 140th career assist for Halliday, who passed Chicago’s Sean Farrell for the all-time USHL record in the Tier I era on the play. Farrell is a freshman at Harvard.
Cedar Rapids cut the deficit in half with 1:41 to play in regulation. Adam Flammang scored an extra-attacker goal while on the power play.
But Lemyre scored an empty netter with 4.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. It was his 27th of the season.
“I thought we managed the game really well for the most part,” Brown said. “We got a little careless at the end of the second period, but we did a real nice job of minimizing opportunities for them.
“Instead of trying to win the game on every shift, now we’re managing the game. We’re taking what we’re given, rather than trying to force everything. It’s hard to win the other way, unless you have your absolute A game.”