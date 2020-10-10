Dubuque Wahlert’s young core of players have received a first-hand look at what it will take to compete with the state’s best golfers.
The Golden Eagles tied for 10th place out of 12 teams after the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state meet on Saturday at Des Moines Golf & Country Club. Wahlert finished with a two-round 342-333—675, tying with Ankeny Centennial. Waukee won the team title with a 605.
Wahlert dropped 9 strokes from its first-round total, and crawled out of last place following the opening round.
“The one real positive was playing better (Saturday),” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “We dropped 9 strokes off our score and moved up a couple spots. It was nice to get out of that 12th spot. We knew we were the 12th seed coming in based off season averages, but we thought we could get in the top half of the field if we played really well.
“The first round we really struggled, but I’m proud of the guys. They had good attitudes, they’re good kids, and they represented their school well.”
Sophomore Will Coohey led the Eagles with an 82-78—160 and tied for 20th place overall. Junior Nick Splinter tied for 32nd place with an 81-84—165, and senior Ben Vaassen tied for 36th place with an 84-82—166. Junior Alex Link rounded out Wahlert’s score in 81st place with a 95-91—186.
Freshman Charlie Becker (189) and senior Ben Cummer (193) had scores that didn’t count toward the final tally.
“I’m glad with how the team did and I’m very happy with how everyone played (in the final round),” said Vaassen, who won the individual city title this fall. “Even if we didn’t like how we played overall, we made it to state and were one of the top 10 teams in the state, and that’s a positive for sure. I didn’t finish my best, but I’m super happy that we all came through and played together.”
Wahlert will return four of its players for next season that competed at the state meet.
“Ben Vaassen had an outstanding career, and we’re grateful for his contributions and leadership this year,” Mulligan said. “Ben Cummer was in our lineup all year and is a great kid and a heck of a competitor. We’re going to miss those guys a great deal.
“We’ll have lots of guys coming back and they have gotten a taste of golf at the highest level. Hopefully this will inspire them to keep working hard and reach the level of being some of the top golfers in the state. It takes the whole package. A strong, physical golfer but also with a strong mental game and being able to control your emotions. It’s good to see that first hand and hopefully it will be a great teaching tool moving forward.”