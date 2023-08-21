PEOSTA, Iowa — Rubber-armed Rudy and the rejuvenated Key West Ramblers made it two championships in a matter of seven days, then added a third on Sunday.

Anthony Ruden, pitching for the third consecutive day in the Peosta Semi-pro Tournament, overcame a rocky start to lead Key West to a 5-2 victory over Bernard in the championship game Saturday night. The Ramblers won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs last Sunday for their first title of the summer, then edged Pleasant Grove, 5-4, in the four-team Placid Tournament on Sunday to end their season.

