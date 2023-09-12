NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks to shoot past LSU's Alexis Morris during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

For the second time in three years, the Clarke University women’s basketball team will open its season against a team coming off an NCAA Division I Final Four appearance.

This time, it will be considerably closer to home.

