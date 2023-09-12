Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks to shoot past LSU's Alexis Morris during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
For the second time in three years, the Clarke University women’s basketball team will open its season against a team coming off an NCAA Division I Final Four appearance.
This time, it will be considerably closer to home.
The Pride, who won the school’s first NAIA national championship in any sport this spring, will visit reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Two years ago, Clarke played at Stanford.
"This has always been a game our players have wanted for years and we couldn't be more excited to go out there and compete with one of the best teams in the entire country," said first-year Clarke head coach Adam Hocking, an eight-year assistant under Courtney Boyd, who accepted the coaching position at Quincy University in April. "What a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes here at Clarke. These ladies have certainly earned this honor to share the court with some of the nation's best in (Iowa coach) Lisa Bluder, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"Giving our players the best student-athlete experience is always a high priority for our coaching staff and this is certainly one that our players and families will hopefully remember for a very long time. We could not be more thankful to appreciative to Coach Bluder and the Iowa Hawkeyes for this tremendous opportunity."
The game will come one week after the Hawkeyes host DePaul University in an exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium, the home of Iowa football. General admission seats remain for that game and cost $10 for adults and $5 for 18-and-younger.
The Pride posted a program-best 33-4 overall record en route to the national championship. They will be led by two-time NAIA all-America honorable mention selection Nicole McDermott, a senior from Cascade, Iowa, who has scored 1,130 points for 14th on the school leaderboard, grabbed 672 rebounds for 10th in program history, and her 261 assists and 160 steals to rank just outside the top 10 in both categories.
Iowa went 31-7 and reached the NCAA title game for the first time in program history before falling to Louisiana State University. As a junior last season, Clark scored 1,055 points and tallied 327 assists to become the first player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in a single season.
Clark averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also return for Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.
The Hawkeyes have already sold out their entire home schedule at Carver-Hawkeye, including exhibition games. Fans wishing to attend the Clarke game will likely have to explore the secondary ticket market.
Clarke opens its regular season Nov. 1 at St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa.