The tale of two halves is a phrase often used in describing sporting events, and the Dubuque Hempstead girl’s soccer team put an exclamation point on that reference with a 5-0 win over city rival Dubuque Wahlert at Steele Field on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs, after a scoreless first half, scored 30 seconds into the second half, and added four more goals within 8 minutes to quickly put the game away.
Mustang coach Alesha Trilk was all smiles after the game.
“I don’t know what I said at halftime, but it worked.” Hempstead coach Alesha Trilk joked.
The victory improved Hempstead’s record to 5-0, and the Mustangs have now outscored their opponents, 16-1, this season. The win was also the Mustang’s eighth win in their last nine meetings with Wahlert (1-2).
In addition to Dubuque Wahlert’s defensive focus, two factors contributed to the Mustang’s slow start and scoreless first half according to Trilk.
“I think the grass was a factor early on,” she said. “This is the first time we have played on grass all year, and we haven’t even practiced on grass, either. The wind also had a big influence on the game.”
The unseasonably warm weather and strong 20 mph wind blowing from west to east resulted in virtually all of the offensive scoring chances for both teams occuring at the east end of the field.
The best scoring chance in the first half came from Wahlert’s Brielle Berning, who fired a shot from 15 yards away that was turned away with a leaping one-hand deflection over the crossbar by Mustang goalie Lydia Hefel in the 6th minute.
The start of the second half quickly turned to the Mustangs’ favor.
Olivia Kennedy’s opening kick from midfield down the left sideline found Evie Henneberry, who quickly fired a center pass that Lauren Roman knocked in for the goal from 10 yards out at the 40:30 mark. With the wind in their face, Wahlert could not clear the ball from their end of the field, with Kennedy’s passing kicks from midfield continually clearing the Eagles’ back row defense to her forwards.
Less than 3 minutes after the first goal, the Mustangs’ Madeline Bowers battled through two Wahlert defenders to take a shot from the right side that was pushed by the wind, and rolled under Wahlert goalie Amya Lavenz as she attempted to dive onto the ball. A minute and a half later, Henneberry fired a beautiful curving kick from deep in the left corner that got up into the wind, and blew over the goalie’s head for another goal. A minute after that, the Mustang’s Bower headed in a corner kick from Elena Kapparos for their fourth goal.
The final coup de grace came 5 minutes later when midfielder Kennedy, with a free kick after a foul, fired a long graceful 35-yard shot from the left side that kept going and again blew over the goalie’s head for the fifth and final goal.
“One thing we talked about at the half was winning the 50/50 balls and controlling it from there,” Trilk said. “I felt we were lacking in energy at the start of the game. In the second half, the girls came and executed the game plan. That first goal brought a lot of energy the rest of the half.
“We have been working on our flanks and crossing kicks, and have been lacking in execution the last few games with shots on goal. Today we did a really good job of that.”
