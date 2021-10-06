PEOSTA, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert seniors Alex Link and Nick Splinter were hopeful of closing their careers at the Iowa Class 4A state meet.
Thanks to their leadership, and a deep Golden Eagles lineup, they’ll be doing just that on Friday and Saturday at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
The Golden Eagles landed five of their six scorers in the 70s on Monday at a Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills Country Club — and their sixth score wasn’t too far off with an 81.
“It was awesome,” Link said. “It came down to the wire, and I was just really happy to see that we had so much depth and had five scores in the 70s. That just made me really happy.”
Wahlert finished with a 311 and won a three-way tiebreaker for third place that clinched the last team berth into the state field.
“We all knew that we’ve played this course before and were rather familiar with it,” Splinter said. “We knew that if we just made sure to grind the entire day, even if we have one bad hole, know that we can come back and be much better for the next six or seven holes.”
Will Coohey, a junior, led the Eagles at the district meet with a 76, while junior Patrick Fitzgerald delivered a 77. Freshman Ben Dolter joined Link and Splinter with 79s, and sophomore Roan Martineau wasn’t far behind with the 81.
“We all believed in each other, too,” Splinter said. “That’s one of the biggest things in preparation and we really motivated each other and pushed each other. Obviously, it helped us find some very great success.”
Coohey (79.14) and Dolter (79.50) lead the Eagles in 18-hole averages this fall, with Martineau (81.63) coming in next. The seniors not only provide leadership at the top of the lineup, but strong scores every time out — Link holds an 83.00 average, and Splinter an 83.25.
“Those guys have been great,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “They work hard and have been a big part of our success this season. Our lineup is deep, and Alex and Nick have led the way as seniors. I’m just happy for those guys to be able to play again at state.”
Wahlert finished 10th out of 12 teams at last year’s state meet in Des Moines. Coohey led the Eagles with an 82-78—160 and tied for 20th place overall, and Splinter tied for 32nd place with an 81-84—165. Link rounded out Wahlert’s score in 81st place with a 95-91—186.
“It means a lot to get back,” Link said. “We made it to state last year, and I’m really happy to see us all come through as a team together. We pushed through and one thing that we all knew (Monday) was that every stroke mattered. That proved it and I’m so happy with these guys.”
While the senior duo is excited to close their Wahlert golf chapter at state one last time, the celebration of making it is short-lived. There’s still work to be done.
“We’re definitely going to be partying it up (Monday) night,” Splinter said. “But come Thursday, we’re all focused in and back to square one. Here’s the goal, here’s what we need to accomplish and we’re going to try and do it again.”