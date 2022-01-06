Aaron Costello went from having to wrestle in a pigtail match to the medal stand at the prestigious Southern Scuffle last weekend in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The University of Iowa senior heavyweight, who won an Iowa Class 3A state championship during his senior year at Western Dubuque High School, placed fourth in the holiday tournament.
Costello had to compete in one of four wrestle-in matches in the 40-man bracket and scored a 14-5 major decision over Josiah Hill, of Arkansas-Little Rock. He then pinned Stanford’s Seamus O’Malley in 2:20, scored a 5-3 decision over West Virginia’s Michael Wolfgram in the round of 16 and pulled out a 3-1 victory over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka in the quarterfinals.
Cornell’s Lewis Fernandes won by a 9-0 major decision over Costello in the semifinal round, but the Hawkeye rebounded for a 7-5 decision over North Carolina State’s Tyrie Houghton in the consolation semifinals. Brandon Metz, of North Dakota State, earned a 4-1 decision over Costello in the third-place match.
Costello opened his senior season with 10 consecutive victories before falling to Fernandes. He owns a 28-10 career record at Iowa and has gone 11-2 this season.
Costello will reunite with his old high school teammate on Sunday, when the Hawkeyes host Purdue and Max Lyon at 2 p.m. on Military Appreciation Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Lyon, a three-time NCAA tournament qualifier, wrestles at 184 pounds for the Boilermakers.
Kubitz to play for national title — Nick Kubitz, a former Dubuque Senior standout, will play for the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, when North Dakota State faces Montana State at 11 a.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Kubitz, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker, has recorded 15 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles and one pass breakup for the Bison, who take a 13-1 record into the national championship game. North Dakota State defeated James Madison, 20-14, in the semifinals.
UD, Loras land sportsmanship award — The United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday named the University of Dubuque and Loras College women’s teams as recipients of its Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The association recognized 192 teams across the country for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game.
The Spartans’ women’s team earned the award for the 12th consecutive year. UD was named one of only 75 squads to achieve a USC Silver Award, which is given to teams that accumulate a percentage of cards ranging from 11-30%. The Duhawks, who earned the award for a fifth straight year, were one of 55 teams to earn the Bronze Award, which is presented to teams that accumulate a percentage of cards ranging from 31-50 percent.
McGowan collects A-R-C honor — The American Rivers Conference has selected Loras College graduate student Rowan McGowen as its men’s basketball player of the week. McGowen scored 26 points in Loras’ 93-72 win against Bethany Lutheran College on Dec. 29 in the first of two games of the Loras Holiday Tournament. The next day, he tallied a season-high 32 points as the Duhawks (10-2) defeated Lawrence University, 101-83. McGowan moved into the program’s top-10 for all-time points with 1,461.
Heart honors Clarke’s Fierst — The Heart of America Athletic Conference named Clarke University’s Jacob Fierst as its men’s basketball player of the week after he led the Pride to a 91-86 win over Bethel (Ind.). The junior from West Allis, Wis., scored a game-high 27 points on 11-for-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Fierst ranks second in Clarke scoring at 16.1 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and averaging 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Loras wrestlers ranked No. 2 — Loras earned the No. 2 spot in the dual team rankings and the No. 5 spot in the tournament team rankings released by the National Wrestling Coaches Association last week. Individually, nine Duhawks were nationally ranked after a dominant showing at the Gator “Boots” Duals in Nashville, Tenn. Junior Shane Liegel leads the way with a No. 2 ranking at 184 pounds.
Prull commits to Clarke — Bellevue Marquette senior Christian Prull has committed to play baseball at Clarke University next season. Prull batted .411 (30-for-73) with six doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs and a .532 on base percentage during his junior season with the Mohawks.