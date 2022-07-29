Tommy Specht has been itching to report to the Texas Rangers for the past week and a half.
The wait came to an end Thursday night, when the Dubuque Wahlert graduate signed his first professional baseball contract at the Rangers’ offices in Arlington, Texas.
Specht, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder, received a $450,000 signing bonus – well over the slot value of $314,400 for the 169th selection in the Major League Baseball Draft. The contract also provides for 100% of his college tuition, if or when he decides to pursue an education, because he bypassed a scholarship at the University of Kentucky.
“It felt amazing to sign because, even though the draft feels pretty official and it’s a good feeling, you still have to go through your MRIs and physical and stuff to make sure the amount they’re going to give you is going to stand,” Specht said Friday morning while preparing to fly to the Rangers’ training complex in Surprise, Ariz. “Thankfully, all those went smoothly, and we were able to put pen to paper and shake hands. When they told me I was a Ranger, it was an unbelievable feeling.
“I’m super excited. I love Arizona. As a kid going out there for spring break, I’ve always wanted to be out there to play baseball in one of those beautiful major league complexes. Now that that dream has kind of come true, I’m ready to get to work.”
As of Thursday, the Rangers signed 12 of the 18 players they selected in the MLB Draft, which took place July 17-19. The recent signees will participate in a mini-camp beginning this weekend before competing in games in the Arizona Complex League against recent draftees from other organizations.
“At first, it’s just a matter of getting moved in, getting used to the place and the Rangers’ training and testing programs,” said Specht, who expects to spend the next two to three months in Arizona. “Once they get us in a good rhythm, they’ll throw us into games, and we should play a pretty good amount of games this summer.”
Specht, a sixth-round selection, might have a bit of an advantage over many of the Rangers’ recent draft picks.
For the past week and a half, he has been chatting with fellow Wahlert graduate Ian Moller about the process ahead of him. The Rangers selected Moller, a catcher, in the fourth round last summer, and he went through the same steps. Moller currently plays for the Down East Wood Ducks, a Low Class A affiliate in the Carolina League.
“Ian’s been great,” Specht said. “I’ve been asking him a good amount of questions recently, and he’s been great to answer all of those. It means a lot to have someone like Ian who can answer your questions and put your mind at ease.”
Specht most recently played for the Clinton Lumberkings, a member of the summer collegiate Prospects League. He batted .262 with nine RBIs in 11 games despite playing in the wooden bat league designed for players with at least one season of college baseball under their belts.
He became the first Lumberkings player to be drafted since Clinton joined the Prospects League in 2021.
"Tommy has a very bright future and has all the tools to play in the Major Leagues for years to come,” Clinton manager Jack Dahm said. “What an honor for the Clinton LumberKings' organization and the Prospect League to have had such a fine young man play for us."
Specht follows two of his relatives into professional sports. The late Mike Reilly, who played in the NFL, was the brother of Specht’s grandmother, former Loras College athletic director Jane Specht. And the late Joe Hoerner, a long-time MLB relief pitcher, is Jane Specht’s first cousin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.