Dubuque native Tommy Specht began this season with Clinton of the summer collegiate Prospects League.

 Paul Gierhart Clinton Lumberkings

Tommy Specht has been itching to report to the Texas Rangers for the past week and a half.

The wait came to an end Thursday night, when the Dubuque Wahlert graduate signed his first professional baseball contract at the Rangers’ offices in Arlington, Texas.

