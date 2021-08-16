Justin Kay remained on a roll at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.
The Wheatland, Iowa, driver won his fifth IMCA Late Model feature race of the season by holding off Mitch Manternach, of Dyersville, Iowa, for the checkers in the 25-lap main event. Kay has won three of the last five features at the track.
Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill., claimed his first 20-lap IMCA Modified feature win of the season at Dubuque. He beat Tyler Madigan to the checkers.
Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, claimed his second IMCA SportMod feature of the season at Dubuque. He held off four-time winner Troy Bauer, of Monticello, in the 15-lap feature for his first win since June 13.
David Crimmins, of Dubuque, won his second Dubuque feature of the year and first since May 16 in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. He beat three-time winner Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis., in the 12-lap feature.
In the IMCA Sport Compacts, Jay Crabill, of Cedar Rapids, claimed his third six-lap feature win of the Dubuque season. The class has been on the card only six times this summer.
Corey Vanderwilt, of Sully, Iowa, took the 10-lap 2-Man Cruiser feature. Vanderwilt has won two of the three features at Dubuque this summer.
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway’s regular season includes just two more dates — the weekly points event on Sunday, followed by the Season Championship Night scheduled for Aug. 29. It will also host a Super Late Model Series show in late September, as well as the Iowa Dirt Nationals on Oct. 14-16.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Peosta 5, Cascade 1 — At Peosta,Iowa: The Cubs claimed the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League’s regular-season championship by finishing with a 12-4 record. Brandon Lehmann and Connor Grant each pitched three innings, Andrue Henry homered, Naste Ramler drove in a pair of runs, and Luke Kuennen reached safely in all three plate appearances. Peosta landed the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament.
Epworth 11, Balltown 3 — At Epworth, Iowa: Elias Escalante went 3-for-4, and Drew Kluesner added a pair of hits as the Orioles won the Prairie League contest. Epworth made the most of just nine hits in support of winning pitcher Carter Kluesner. Balltown got a pair of hits from Luke Pothoff and John Willie.
Pleasant Grove 7, Cascade 0 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: The Pirates claimed third place in the Holy Cross Tournament.