The dedicated construction area has made navigating through the Dubuque Senior parking lot a bit challenging over the last year or so.
But recently, passersby have begun to see the early fruits of that laborious project.
Large open-planed windows on the east side of the school display Senior’s brand-new weight room with stunning new equipment.
Rams’ student-athletes began using their new workout space in mid-October following the transfer of the existing equipment from the old, outdated weight room known as ‘the dungeon,’ located in the basement of Nora Gymnasium.
“There could have been some science experiments done when we took the equipment out of there,” Senior athletic director Brent Cook joked. “It served us really well for a long, long time, but we’re sure excited to get a new one.”
It was just in time for the holiday season, however, that the school received a much-anticipated delivery.
The upgraded facility now has upgraded equipment to match. Trimmed in Scarlet and Columbia, the weight room features eight new multi-purposed platform workout stations.
“We kept some of the old things, still, but the majority of the big platform stations, the old are traded out now and the new have come in,” Cook said. “We used it for about two months with our old equipment, and now we’ve got all of our new stuff in there.”
The creation of the elevated workout facility, along with its upgraded equipment was supported through a designated construction fund that also helped design a brand-new wrestling room located directly below the school’s weight room.
The new dedicated wrestling room, which received two brand new mats on Jan. 5 — though they must go through a curing process and won’t be used for at least a month — is a significant upgrade from the condensed, previous space, located adjacent to Nora Gym.
Cook stated it was the perfect time for the expansion with the affiliation of girls wrestling as a varsity sport this winter.
“We got in there literally just before girls wrestling started on Oct. 31,” Cook said. “We were in the weight room for just a couple of weeks before the wrestling room was turned over to us.”
The Dubuque Senior Educational Foundation also provided Senior with an early Christmas gift to help supplement the school’s new weight room in the form of a $10,000 grant.
“We haven’t purchased anything yet with that money, but we’re gonna circle back to some things to add to the weight room,” Cook said. “It’s probably gonna go more toward those things that don’t cost a lot individually, but can add up a little bit for the number of things we have to get them for.”
Cook mentioned items such as attachments for the platform benches, elastic bands and medicine balls as possible additions to the weight room.
A separate $20,000 donation from the Ram Booster Club assisted in the transfer of an audio and video system from the old weight room to the newly constructed areas. Senior students and athletes utilize TV monitors as a reference guide for their workouts, while the sound system provides music to the workout and wrestling areas.
“When they do their daily workouts, the teachers or coaches will put those up on the TVs,” Cook said. “The kids just look at the TV to know what they’re suppose to do for the day, and work through their stuff like that.”
The audio and video equipment was originally funded in the old weight area through an anonymous donor, and Cook feels it will have a much larger impact in the new, expanded areas.
“With a much better space, it’s going to be put to even greater use between the two areas,” he said.
The construction of the new weight and wrestling room comes on the heels of a renovation to Nora Gym last summer, which included new bleachers along the court and replaced the aging — and sometimes dangerous — wooden seats in the upper level.
“You didn’t want to get stuck in those (wooden seats),” Cook quipped. “We’d have a couple people get stuck each year — kids mostly. “Instead of walking around the aisle, they’d think, ‘Well, I’ll just step on the seat here to get to the row behind.’
“They’d pivot at the back, their foot goes down all the way to their calf, and they’re stuck. It was pretty difficult for them to get out.”
Cook stated how appreciative the school is to have the support to complete the upgraded athletic facilities.
“It’s great to see the updates and things that get it to look more modern on the inside, but keeps the great look that Senior has with the limestone building,” he said. “We wanted to keep with the traditional feel of Dubuque Senior and the castle, but now our facilities on the inside are getting to be the best that they can be right now. It’s really a great time to be at Dubuque Senior.”
