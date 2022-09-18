Dubuque Wahlert got back on track with a big-time performance on the ground Friday night.
Ryan Brosius ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and the Iowa Class 2A No. 9-ranked Golden Eagles totaled 343 rushing yards in a 42-7 victory at La Porte City Union.
Wahlert (3-1, 1-0 Class 2A District 4) was coming off a 40-7 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier in which it totaled just 122 yards of offense.
The entire backfield chipped in on Friday night.
Kenny Petraitis added 83 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground, Michael Bormann rushed for 56 yards and a score, and quarterback Bryce Rudiger added 63 more yards and another rushing touchdown.
Wahlert was 8-for-10 on third-down conversions and converted a pair of fourth downs. The Eagles did not punt, but did turn the ball over twice.
Rudiger completed 9 of 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Wahlert outgained the Knights, 434-139, and picked up 23 first downs.
The next two weeks mark an important stretch for Wahlert.
The Eagles host No. 6 North Fayette Valley (3-1, 0-1) in a key district game next week at the Rock Bowl and Waukon (1-3, 1-0) visits the following week.
Winning one of those games would almost certainly lock up a playoff spot for Wahlert — the top four teams in the six-team district qualify — and sweeping the home stand would go a long way toward locking up a district championship.
Mallers makes impact — Anthony Mallers wanted this to be a special season for Western Dubuque, so he requested more practices in the offseason. He was a force on defense in Friday’s 48-6 victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
Mallers consistently brought pressure of the edge, and his sack on third down forced a punt the led to a 99-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. On the next defensive series, Mallers intercepted a pass to set up another Bobcats scoring drive.
“He’s playing out of position as well,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “He came in last week at overhang (linebacker) for us when (Ryan) Digmann went down. He’s just a team guy. He’s a guy who asked for extra practices this summer. He’ll shoot me a text, ‘Hey, we’re not where we need to be in practice, we need to run more.’ Things like that. He cares about the team.
“But the growth he’s had since his sophomore year of high school as a person is just astronomical. I’m really proud of him for that, and it’s neat that it’s showing up on the football field. And he’s doing it out of position — for the good of the team, and that’s better yet as a coach.”
Mallers finished the game with 3.5 tackles. He has 12.5 tackles, 11 solo, with a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss on the season.
Plenty of options for Rams — Just when opposing defenses thought Walker Tart was the only explosive player on offense, Dubuque Senior showcased more of its weapons in a 34-0 win at Waterloo West.
Jack Simon threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marshawn Dukes, and Noah Roling and Ty Schaber scored rushing touchdowns as the Rams improved to 3-1. Senior’s defense also recovered a fumble in the end zone and Kyle Konrardy kicked field goals of 21 and 22 yards.
McShane powers Wildcats — Maquoketa Valley’s recipe for offensive success is an easy one: hand the ball to Lance McShane.
McShane carried the ball 26 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns as Maquoketa Valley held off Bellevue, 22-20. The Wildcats intercepted a tipped pass as time expired to seal the victory and improve to 3-1.
McShane has run for 719 yards and 12 touchdowns and is averaging 8.9 yards per rush.
Big night for Winter — River Ridge’s George Winter went off in Illinois 8-player action, scoring three touchdowns and converting five two-point conversions in the Wildcats’ 46-42 victory over Freeport Aquin.
Winter rushed 19 times for 252 yards with touchdown runs of 47 and 67 yards. He also caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sam Ries.
Lebron Ransom added 71 rushing yards and two TDs for River Ridge, which earned its first win of the season.
Undefeated watch — The area’s last remaining unbeaten suffered its first loss on Friday night when Cascade stuffed Beckman Catholic’s potential game-winning two-point conversion on the final play of a 14-13 decision.
The area’s one-loss teams include: Senior (3-1), Wahlert (3-1), Beckman (3-1), Cascade (3-1), Maquoketa Valley (3-1), Potosi/Cassville (4-1), Darlington (4-1) and Lancaster (4-1).
