A former Maquoketa High School standout has taken the reigns of the MidAmerica Nazarene University men’s basketball program.
Adam Hepker, the 2004 Telegraph Herald player of the year, earned a promotion to head coach following the retirement of the legendary Rocky Lamar at the end of this season.
Hepker was a four-year starter for Lamar at MNU, a Heart of America Conference school located in Olathe, Kan., before graduating in 2008. He helped the Pioneers reach four straight NAIA national tournaments and won MVP honors when MNU won the 2007 national championship. He earned second-team all-American honors as a sophomore and first-team accolades as a junior and senior.
Following one season of professional basketball in Germany, Hepker joined Lamar’s staff as an assistant coach in 2015. He spent five seasons with the Pioneers before taking a similar post at Grand View University for two seasons.
Hepker served as the top assistant at Ottawa University of Arizona from 2017-21 before returning to Lamar’s staff prior to this season. In 14 seasons as a player or a coach at the NAIA level, he has participated in eight national tournaments.
NMU inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2013.
Lamar, an NAIA Hall of Famer, retired after the season. He had been the head coach at MNU since 1986 and had won over 800 career games.
UNI’s Rampton takes 2nd in steeplechase — The University of Northern Iowa’s Mia Rampton, a junior from Dubuque Senior, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with an 11:10.44 at the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kan. She ranks second in the Missouri Valley Conference.
At the same meet, Dubuque Wahlert grad Libby Wedewer helped the UNI 4x100 relay finish third in 46.84. The second-year freshman also finished eighth in the 100 in 11.81 and 16th in the 200 in 25.19.
UD’s Wilder named A-R-C female athlete of week — The University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, a sophomore from Dunkerton, Iowa, earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award after winning the hammer throw, discus, and shot put at a home meet this weekend. In the hammer throw, she set a conference record with a throw of 58.22 meters. She won the discus with a toss of 45.28 meters, 15.5 feet ahead of second place, and took the title in the shot put with a toss of 13.93 meters. She leads the A-R-C in all three events and ranks in the top three nationally.
Cascade’s Rausch sparks Coe — Reid Rausch, a junior first baseman from Cascade, Iowa, won the A-R-C baseball position player of the week award after leading Coe to a 3-1 week, including a series sweep over Central College. He batted .385 over the four games, scoring five runs, driving in 11, recording a triple and a walk-off three-run home run. He ended the series against Central by going 3-for-3 at the plate, falling just a double shy of the cycle. Coe is 13-10 overall, 8-4 in the league.
Brown honored by A-R-C — The University of Dubuque’s Lauren Brown, a sophomore infielder from Sierra Vista, Ariz., won the A-R-C softball position player of the week. Brown helped lead the Spartans to a 2-2 week in conference play after splitting doubleheaders with Simpson College and Central College. She batted .538 with nine runs, seven RBI, and three home runs. In the four games played, Brown had a slugging percentage of 1.308 and on-base percentage of .647. The Spartans improved to 16-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play.
Duhawks land track honors — Loras College earned three A-R-C weekly honors following a strong weekend at the University of Dubuque Open.
Holden Murphy won the field athlete award. The sophomore from Benton, Wis., won the discus, throwing the second-farthest toss in Division III this season at 50.88 meters. He also finished second in the shot put (13.93 meters) and hammer throw (51.06 meters) with his hammer mark ranking eighth in program history.
The Duhawks’ 4x400 relay of Josh Smith (Dalton, Ill.), Ted Kruse (Dubuque Senior), Carter Oberfoell (Dubuque Wahlert) and Mike Jasa (Cedar Rapids Prairie) ran a nation-leading mark of 3:14.36 to win the event.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay also ran the nation’s fastest time this season with Stevie Lambe (Dubuque Senior), Elayna Bahl (Western Dubuque), Marion Edwards (Chicago) and Alyssa Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, Iowa). Running for the first time this outdoor season since winning the national title in the event indoors in March, they ran 3:46.01.
Fiorito claims Heart honor — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke senior Jake Fiorito, a Woodstock, Ill., native, as its baseball pitcher of the week. Fiorito made two starts in wins over Mount Mercy and Grand View. The right-hander earned an individual victory against the Mustangs last Monday in a 5 2/3-inning appearance where he only allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. In a no decision effort on Sunday against the Vikings, Fiorito went five strong innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Leahy sets UW-P mark — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named UW-Platteville senior Brianna Leahy its female field athlete of the week. The Shullsburg, Wis., native won the shot put competition at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May Invitational with a throw of 48 feet, 8 inches to break her own school record. It is the best throw in NCAA Division III this season by more than 2 feet.
Van Hout leads nation — The WIAC selected UW-Platteville junior Cade Van Hout as its male track athlete of the week. The Green Bay, Wis., native won the 100-meter dash at the Ashton May Invitational in a school-record time. His time of 10.51 seconds currently ranks No. 1 on the NCAA Division III list. He also ran a personal best time of 21.49 seconds in the 200-meter dash that has him ranked No. 4 in the WIAC and No. 10 on the NCAA national list.