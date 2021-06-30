Justin Janicke enjoyed the trips he made to Dubuque as a member of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program the past two seasons.
But, this week he feels a little more welcome inside Mystique Community Ice Center during the Fighting Saints’ annual summer camp.
Dubuque selected the 6-foot, 180-pound forward from Maple Grove, Minn., with the first overall pick in last month’s USHL Draft. The Saints traded up four spots to make the University of Notre Dame recruit the first No. 1 overall pick in the team’s Tier I era.
“I always liked playing here, because it’s such a great atmosphere,” Janicke said Tuesday afternoon. “And being here the last couple of days has gotten me even more excited about playing here in the fall. I’ve liked everything I’ve seen so far. I’ve gotten to know the staff and some of the returning veterans a little better, and they’re all great people. It’s going to be a fun year.”
The camp opened with a bang on Monday, when the team announced former NHL defenseman Greg Brown as the team’s new head coach. Brown spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the NHL’s New York Rangers and worked the previous 14 years on the staff of Hall of Famer Jerry York at Boston College.
Brown replaced Oliver David, who stepped down in early June to take an assistant coaching job in Switzerland’s top professional league.
“I had a great year with O.D., because he helped me so much, both as a player and a person,” said Max Burkholder, a defenseman entering his second season in Dubuque. “He’s a players’ coach, and you felt you could always talk to him about hockey or life in general. I think we’re all sad to see O.D. go, but we’re also excited for him and the next stop in his career.
“It’s huge for the organization to bring in a guy like Coach Brown. I’ve heard nothing but great things about him and how great of a guy he is to his players. I can’t wait to meet him. It definitely gets you fired up for the season to start.”
Brown was scheduled to fly into Dubuque on Tuesday night, and he will be officially introduced to the media and the public today during a 4 p.m. press conference at Mystique. The event will also serve as a formal introduction to new team president Robert Miller, who joined the organization in April after a successful run with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA.
Brown inherits a team with up to 12 returning veterans from a squad that rebounded from a 1-10-0 start to finish 24-23-3-4 and reach the Clark Cup Playoffs for the USHL-best 10th consecutive season. A majority of the team’s veterans, affiliates list players, recent draft picks and free agents are participating in the tryout camp, which attracted nearly 160 players.
“There are a lot of really impressive guys at camp. A lot of talent,” said Connor Kurth, a forward who made the USHL’s all-rookie second team this season. “You can tell how bad guys want to be here in the fall, just based on how hard they’re competing. It’s an exciting time.
“I can’t wait to get back here in the fall. We’re going to miss O.D., but it’s exciting to play for a guy with so much pro and college experience. I’m excited to learn from him and have him prepare us for the next level.”
The camp continues today and will culminate with a pair of all-star games, at 7 p.m. tonight and 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The camp is open to the public.