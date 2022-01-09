Clarke head coach Jim Blaine said it best after the game.
“How did we get here?” he joked after Clarke’s grueling 75-73 comeback victory over MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
And that was sort of the feeling throughout in a game that the Pride were far from their best, but willed out a win to improve to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
“We just kept attacking and were able to get to the foul line,” Blaine said. “And defensively, we did a much better job of guarding the ball in the second half, and I think those were the keys.”
With shots not falling consistently for either team in the first half, Clarke somewhat quietly went on a 9-0 run to grab a 16-9 lead through the first 10 minutes of play.
Biggie Luster’s corner 3-pointer and Dubuque native Keith Johnson’s four points sparked that rally.
But the scoring run came amidst a poor first-half shooting effort in which the Pride connected on just 31% of their field goal attempts.
The visiting Pioneers fired at much higher 45% and eventually seized the lead and stretched it to 34-29 with 1:35 to go in the half.
Luster’s nifty and-1 with 53 seconds remaining capped off a five-point spurt for Clarke to tie it at 34 heading into the break.
Blaine credited his team’s ability to hang in an obstacle-driven first half towards a recent attitude shift.
“Somewhere in the last two weeks, we stopped being entitled,” he said. “I think we finally figured out we’re really not as good as we think we are, we better get to work. And they have.”
The Pioneers surged to score the first 10 points of the second half, sparking the visitors to a 44-34 advantage.
They seemed destined to hold onto the lead as Clarke failed to muster any real momentum throughout the first 10 minutes. With 8:46 to play, MidAmerica grabbed its biggest advantage, 62-48.
Again, methodically, Clarke answered back.
Over the next 3:42, the Pride put together a 17-2 run. Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake knocked down a trey to get within three, and Luster’s two free throws gave the Pride the lead, 65-64, with 5:04 to play.
“I think we attacked more and quit settling so much,” Lake said. “We were in attack mode and were able to get to the free-throw line. It helped a lot that we were able to stop the clock and claw back like that. That was huge for us.”
Clarke shot an impressive 22 of 25 from the free-throw line, and that proved to be a big factor in preserving the lead down the stretch. Lake knocked down his final six attempts, and big man Jacob Fierst — who posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds — knocked one down to take a 73-70 lead with under a minute to play.
But the Pioneers had one final push.
Jake Alexander swished a trey with 34 seconds remaining to tie it at 73-73.
With the game in the balance, Lake drove to the hoop, drew a foul and calmly knocked down both free-throw attempts with 12 seconds on the clock to put his team up by two.
The Pioneers could only manage a long 3-point attempt, which fell short as time expired.
“We have become a team,” Blaine said. “And, I think that’s what I’ve been preaching to these guys. The ability to stay together and keep grinding.”
Lake led Clarke with 15 of his 17 points coming in the second half, Johnson had 15, and Luster notched 14.
With nine assists on the night, Lake fell one shy of recording a double-double of his own, but with 388 in his career, he’s just two away from breaking Clarke’s all-time assists record.
“I’ve always been a pass-first kind of point guard although my coach in high school would probably disagree with me,” Lake joked. “It kind of came along in college and when I have Keith Johnson and other guys hitting shots, the credit goes to them. They’re hitting the shots for me, so I credit my teammates for that one.”