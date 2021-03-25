A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
TEAM USA (19-15-3-3) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (16-19-3-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight and Friday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque is 3-2 against the National Team Development Program this season. The Saints finished 3-1 against the U18 team to win that series for the first time in franchise history. The U17 won the only previous meeting between the teams on Nov. 28. This weekend’s game, as well as an April 17 game in Dubuque, will all be against the U17 team.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints trail Team USA by nine points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Dubuque has 14 games remaining on the schedule, and the two coronavirus-cancelled games against last-place Youngstown on Feb. 5-6 will not be made up because the Phantoms do not want to play them. So, the Saints will need to win the three remaining games against the 17s to have a shot at the postseason. Dubuque is 5-4-1-0 in the last 10.
Scouting Team USA: The Americans have 13 games remaining on their schedule, not including a March 10 postponed game against Youngstown. Team USA has been banged up and dealing with coronavirus issues of late, leading to the team using six call-up players. If Team USA qualifies for the playoffs, the U17s will represent the program. Team USA is 4-4-0-2 in the last 10.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (17-23-1-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Young Arena
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Heading into the series finale, Dubuque has won five of the six previous meetings. Waterloo rallied for a 7-6 win in the most recent meeting Feb. 12 in Dubuque. The Saints have already wrapped up the Cowbell Cup as the top USHL team in head-to-head competition among the Eastern Iowa teams. Cedar Rapids opted out of this season because of storm damage to its building.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in the USHL, going 6-4-0 in their last 10. Only Muskegon, Tri-City and Sioux City have more wins over that span. A key to the reversal in fortunes is a healthier roster. Waterloo faces an uphill battle for a potential playoff berth. The Black Hawks sit in seventh place and trail fourth-place Des Moines by 13 points.