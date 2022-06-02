Aaron Savary might be the last pitcher a high school baseball team would want to face while trying to break out of an offensive funk.
The University of Iowa recruit certainly didn’t make life easy for Dubuque Hempstead on Wednesday night.
Savary struck out nine, walked one, hit two batters and allowed just two hits in five innings of work in leading Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to a 7-0 victory in Mississippi Valley Conference play at Dick Core Field. Including a 15-8 victory Tuesday at Petrakis Park, the Golden Eagles (10-1) completed their first home-and-home sweep of the Mustangs (4-6) since 2016.
“I know Hempstead is a good-hitting team, so I just wanted to attack right away and let my defense work on it,” said Savary, who improved to 3-0 and has allowed just one earned run while striking out 30 batters in 18 innings of work. “As a team, it doesn’t matter to us that this was a city game. The only thing that matters is we continue to play good baseball.
“We’re starting to play a lot more as a team lately, which is a good sign. We’ve been swinging the bat well, we’ve been throwing it well, and we’ve been playing pretty solid defense. It’s a great feeling when you can put all of those things together.”
Hempstead, meanwhile, dropped its fourth straight game and has been outscored, 42-19, in that stretch.
“We’ve been in a bit of a rut lately, and that’s a tough pitcher to face when you’re trying to get out of a rut,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “It’s tough when you’re facing a kid who has a really sharp breaking ball he can throw for strikes and a change-up he can throw for strikes. You don’t see that very often at this level.
“The bright side is we played a much cleaner game than (Tuesday) night. That’s something we can build on.”
Tuesday’s game included five errors on each side. The teams combined to play error-free ball Wednesday.
The Eagles scored twice in the top of the first, thanks to Jack Walsh’s hustle to avoid a potential inning-ending double play after Savary laced a one-out single to left. Carson Cummer followed with a walk, and Ben Freed pulled a two-run double to the right-centerfield gap.
Wahlert doubled its lead an inning later. Christian Prull led off with a double off the right-centerfield fence and scored on Ryan Brosius’ solid two-out single up the middle that eluded the outstretched glove of shortstop Jonny Muehring. Savary followed with a tailing opposite-field RBI double that landed a foot inside the right-field foul line.
The two-run innings continued in the third. Cummer led off with a walk, stole second, took third on a Freed ground out and scored on a Patrick Fitzgerald ground out. Prull made it 6-0 with a solo home run onto Pennsylvania Avenue in right-center.
“We know Hempstead has a really good team, so it was important to get the bats rolling early, and that’s what we did the first three innings,” Prull said. “It’s a matter of applying pressure early and not letting them get back in the game. We made the plays we needed to make defensively, and we came up with the timely hits when we needed them.
“(The home run) felt really good, because I’ve been struggling a little bit lately. I have a lot of really good teammates who have been picking me up. It doesn’t matter what you did in your last at-bat, you just have to focus on having a quality approach in your next at-bat.”
Hempstead’s first threat came in the bottom of the third, when Brock Booth led off with a hit batsman and Muehring collected his second hit of the game. But Savary ended a first-and-third threat by fanning Cole Swartz on a nasty breaking ball.
An inning later, Savary induced Booth into a ground out to end another two-out, first-and-third situation.
The Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth after Fitzgerald singled up the middle and Prull reached on a hit batsman. Fitzgerald scored on Bryce Rudiger’s fielder’s choice before reliever Anthony Houselog ended a bases-loaded threat on a stellar play up the middle by shortstop Muehring.
Wahlert won its sixth straight and second since jumping from No. 2 to No. 1 in the coaches’ poll.
“Our pitching has been our strength,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “Obviously, Aaron is going to be Aaron. But the rest of our guys have come in and thrown strikes consistently. Offensively, we’re starting to come around. We swung it really well the last two days against a good Hempstead team, which is encouraging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.