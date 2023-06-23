That 1-5 start to the season is becoming a distant memory.
The Mustangs appear to be who we thought they were.
Dubuque Hempstead piled up its 13th win in its last 15 games with a doubleheader sweep over intracity rival Dubuque Senior on Thursday at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex.
Class 5A No. 11-ranked Hempstead took the first game, 9-5, and completed the sweep with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.
“I think we’re playing more for each other right now,” said Mustangs senior Chandler Houselog, whose Game 1 grand slam and Game 2 solo shot opened the scoring for Hempstead in each contest. “I think we’re just more excited for one another. Even when we’re having a rough game, we’re always up and just for one another at all times.”
Lydia Ettema added a towering home run in the opener and allowed just two runs in the circle in the nightcap to earn the pitching victory.
“A lot of us have had to step up lately,” Ettema said. “I think right now we are seeing more leaders on our team, so I think that’s one of the biggest reasons we are having so much more success. We’re gelling a little bit more, and just coming together as a team.”
Hempstead has now won 12 in a row over Senior, and 21 of the last 22. But with a young ascending Rams team and talent sprinkled all over the city schools, Mustangs’ coach Danielle Krug expects this to be a fun rivalry for years to come.
“For a while, all four Dubuque teams (Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert, Western Dubuque) were 1-2 on each side of the (Mississippi Valley) Conference,” Krug said. “It’s kind of nice to get all these tough intracity games throughout the season.”
Mustangs’ leadoff hitter Sophia Gratton set the tone in Game 1with a first-inning leadoff double. Following walks to Ettema and Lauren Hefel, Houselog delivered Hempstead’s first big blast with a no-doubter well over the left-center field fence for a quick 4-0 advantage.
“Getting up on their team was really big,” Houselog said. “I’ve known (Senior head coach) Mark (Hefel) my whole life and know he is a really good coach. I knew he was gonna find a way to get them to fight the whole way.”
Senior tried to claw back with a run in the third. Rylie Moore opened with a sharp single and later scored on Jolee Strohmeyer’s run-scoring fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The Mustangs responded with another bang.
With two runners aboard, Ettema connected on her team-leading ninth home run of the season, a three-run shot that sailed over the left-field wall with ease, giving Hempstead a 9-1 cushion.
“I kind of knew right off the bat,” Ettema said. “I was pretty nervous heading into that at-bat, but once I hit that one, I locked in a little bit.”
Hempstead starting pitcher Peyton Paulsen surrendered just the lone run and four Rams singles over four strong frames, before being relieved in the fifth, to earn her team-best ninth win of the season.
Though the margin was too much to overcome, Senior put together a rally in the seventh with four runs on five hits. Brenna George roped an RBI double and Strohmeyer added a run-scoring single.
Ettema struck out four and walked just one in a complete-game dandy to outduel Senior’s Jolee Strohmeyer in the nightcap.
Houselog’s second-inning solo shot, her second round-tripper of the night, gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
Annie Hefel doubled and scored on Rylie Moore’s sacrifice fly to draw the Rams even a half inning later.
After trading runs in the third, Lauren Hefel delivered a game-winning sixth-inning RBI single to lift Hempstead to the sweep.
“I think this gives us a lift, especially going into the postseason,” Houselog said. “And, who knows?” she said. There’s a chance we might see them again.”