The University of Dubuque and Clarke men’s golf teams had strong showings at the Clarke Spring Invitational Monday at Galena Golf Course in Galena, Ill.
Dubuque’s team of Brady Ellis (74), Wyatt Wagner (74), Kane Hyde (76) and Garvin Paper (77) shot a 301 to claim first place in the 11-team event.
Clarke’s Justin Everson earned individual medalist honors with a round of 71. He teamed with Ben Baker (77), Kade Salemi (79) and Joe Ibarra (79) for a total of 306 and second place in the team competition.
UD’s other team of Brad Buechel (76), Jason Sikkema (76), Matt McQuillen (77) and Connor Michels (78) finished third with a 307.
Clarke’s Alex Mcleland (78), Greg Witt (79), Nick Stroschein (84) and Jared Martinson (87) finished in seventh place with a 328.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Simpson 9, Loras 1 — At Faber-Clark Field: Grace Houghton drove in the lone run in the fifth inning, but the Duhawks (1-12, 1-8 American Rivers Conference) fell at home. Taylor Donnell, Ellie Schill and Hannah Wubben also collected hits for Loras.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 3, Linn-Mar 2 — At Dalzell Field: The Rams (2-0) defeated the Lions for the first time since 2011. Jacob Konrardy played a part in all three Senior goals with two assists and a score.
Konrardy assisted on Kendrick Watkins-Hogue’s goal at 9:17, then found the back of the net himself at 31:20 before notching an assist on Coby Veach’s game-winner at 59:00. Jimmy Berna saved 14 shots in goal for the Rams.
Clayton Ridge 8, West Delaware 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Eagles notched their first win in program history with a rout of the Hawks. Caden Palmer and Jackson Hefel scored twice, while Carter Esmann, Jace Fassbinder and Kylar Millard each had goals. William Spielbauer and Carson Dudley combined for three saves in goal and preserved the shutout for Clayton Ridge.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Edgewood-Colesburg 250, Springville 261 — At Springville, Iowa: Kayla Thein’s 56 earned medalist runner-up honors at Lone Pine Golf Course as Ed-Co bested Springville. Kirstyn Payne (60), Kenzie Barnhart (66) and Abbie Sullivan (68) rounded out the scoring for the Vikings. Jaylen Ernsen (53) won medalist honors for Springville.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lena-Winslow 2, East Dubuque 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: After dropping a tightly contested first set, the Warriors were not able to rally back in the second and fell, 25-21, 25-16, at home.
Pearl City 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Hornets (3-5) were overmatched by the undefeated Wolves (8-0) and fell in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14. Anniston Werner had four kills, Mickayla Bass six digs and Taylor Korte seven assists for Scales Mound.