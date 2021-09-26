Loras College quarterback Noah Sigwarth had another big performance on Saturday.
The Dubuque Wahlert grad finished 28-for-46 through the air with three passing touchdowns and led the Duhawks down the field for a game-winning field goal with 31 seconds remaining as Loras defeated Nebraska Wesleyan, 31-30, in Lincoln, Neb.
Dustin Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and Sigwarth had scoring passes to Mike McDevitt, Ty Bausch, and Hareson Willis. Scott Talmadge kicked the go-ahead 37-yard field goal with the clock winding down to move the Duhawks to 2-2 (2-0 American Rivers Conference) on the season.
Loras trailed by nine points with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game before Sigwarth found Willis in the end zone and Talmadge put the finishing touches on the victory.
Baker 41, Clarke 6 — At Dalzell Field: The Pride (0-5) hung tough for two-and-a-half quarters, but NAIA No. 10-ranked Baker (4-1) pulled away down the stretch. Anthony Gomez connected on field goals of 30 and 26 yards for Clarke, who only trailed, 14-6, with 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. But Baker put up 27 unanswered points to close out the victory.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split — At Madison, Wis.: Liz Fleckenstein hammered 18 kills and Lyndsi Wilgenbusch added 16 more, while Sara Hoskins provided 44 assists, and Loras battled past UW-La Crosse, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13.
Fleckenstein downed 11 kills, Krystal Tranel had 23 digs, and Hoskins contributed 31 assists, but Loras (11-3) lost to Madison Edgewood, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24.
Clarke drops pair — At Marshall, Mo.: Maddy Melvin hit for 10 kills and Madison Blohm added 23 assists as the Pride fell to Bethany, 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 25-14.
Amber Cooksley smashed 13 kills and Melvin added 11, but Clarke lost a five-set thriller to Missouri Valley, 23-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Pioneers split — At Platteville, Wis.: Olivia Kudronowicz finished with 19 kills and Abby Feldmann added 30 assists as the Pioneers split a pair of matches, sweeping Luther (25-13, 25-13, 25-14) and falling to St. Norbert (25-18, 25-11, 25-21).
WOMEN’ SOCCER
Loras 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Hannah Schmitz scored at 6:26 to provide all the offense needed to lift the Duhawks (8-0-1) past Nebraska Wesleyan.
Wartburg 4, Dubuque 1 — At Waverly, Iowa: Jordan Cadena’s goal at 23:12 gave the Spartans (4-4) the lead, but the Knights netted four unanswered goals to claim the victory.
Benedictine 5, Clarke 1 — At Clarke: Shannon Catchur gave the Pride an early lead with a goal at 5:52, but Benedictine responded with five unanswered goals to win the match.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pioneers’ Ash medalist — At Janesville, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash finished with a two-round 74-73—147 to claim medalist honors for the Pioneers at the UW-Whitewater Fall Invite. The Pioneers finished fourth in the team standings with a 673.
Spartans 2nd — At Decatur, Ill.: Dubuque fired a final-round 322 for a total of 644 for a second-place finish at the Dechert Classic at South Side Country Club. Illinois Wesleyan finished with a two-day total of 621 to win the team title. Brooke Bunjes (78-78—156) led Dubuque with a fourth-place individual finish.
MEN’S GOLF
Loras 3rd — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks (315-298—613) finished strong in the final round of the Wartburg Fall Invitational at Sunnyside Country Club to claim third place. William Schimbke (75-72—147) led Loras with a sixth-place individual finish. Kirkwood (298-278—576) won the team title, with a contribution from former Western Dubuque standout Jax Stelzer.
MEN’S TENNIS
Kassas places — At Decorah, Iowa: Loras College freshman Kareem Kassas, the former No. 1 at Dubuque Hempstead this past spring, wasted little time in making an impact with the Duhawks this fall. Kassas earned a medal as the runner-up in the C-Singles division at the American Rivers Conference Championships.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel places 6th — At Anamosa, Iowa: Bellevue’s Payton Griebel ran 17:05 to place sixth overall for the Bellevue boys at the Anamosa Invitational. The Comets finished fourth in the team standings, with Cascade in 11th and Maquoketa Valley placing fourth.
For the girls, Bellevue’s Gabby Williamson placed 31st in 22:08 to lead the Comets to ninth as a team. Cascade’s Anna Conlin was 38th in 22:39.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hornets win title — At Benton, Wis.: Scales Mound won all three of its matches en route to the championship of the Benton tournament. The Hornets beat Benton and Argyle in straight sets, before taking down Shullsburg in a five-set championship thriller, 25-27, 23-25, 28-26, 25-13, 16-14.
Anniston Werner had 36 kills on the day for Scales Mound.
PREP FOOTBALL
Forreston 52, Galena 20 — At Galena, Ill.: Brady Schemehorn caught two touchdown passes and Calvin Quick added a 3-yard scoring run, but the Pirates fell at home Friday night.
River Ridge 44, Peoria Heights 42 — At Peoria Heights, Ill.: The Wildcats won a shootout in eight-player action.