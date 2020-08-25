More than the typical season opener, there were some adjustments to make when teams opened Iowa prep volleyball play on Tuesday.
But once the initial players got used to the unusual “social distancing kinks,” on most accounts, Tuesday served as a reminder that teams in Dubuque County still excel at volleyball.
Dubuque Senior and Hempstead were both winners in Waterloo, while Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque grinded to a tough five-set loss at defending 5A champion Cedar Falls to open the season on Tuesday. Dubuque Wahlert fell in four sets at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Preparation for the night was less than ideal. Teams in the Tri-States weren’t able to get in for their usual hefty slate of summer workouts and open gyms. Just a couple weeks after tryouts, they were already undergoing their first matches with unusual parameters like not switching sides, no sharing warm-up balls and no pre-game or postgame handshakes.
Shortly before arriving in Cedar Falls, the Bobcats were handed another wrench. The air conditioning at Cedar Falls High went out, so at the last minute the teams agreed to play at CF Junior High rather than postponing their high-class contest.
“Through all of this, it’s our first match of the season, we want to play volleyball. We’ll play wherever,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman.
The Bobcats lost, 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-8. Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris tied for the team-high with 12 kills, Bahl added 19 digs and Maddy Maahs finished with 40 assists.
“We had some nerves, but being out on the court gave a little sense of normalcy to the girls,” Scherrman said. “Nothing really drastically changed the game.”
One notable difference for Senior was a change at the top. First-year Rams coach Haley Zenner earned her first career varsity win over Waterloo East, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Zenner said her main focus was getting players prepared through what hasn’t been a normal preseason. That showed on Tuesday. Katelyn Egan came out with a monster match -- 59 assists, 13 digs and four kills -- while Olivia Baxter paced the Rams’ net play with eight kills and three blocks.
“There were a few different things, different changes that we had to go by because of COVID, but all and all we’re still playing the same game of volleyball,” said Zenner, a 2012 Senior grad. “With the COVID thing, I think all the girls were just happy to play and be out there. I think that was the momentum for them.”
Across Waterloo, Jacque Arensdorf’s No. 9-ranked Mustangs appeared unfazed by the atmosphere. They stormed to a sweep of Waterloo East, 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12. Corinne Meier led Hempstead with 11 kills and Ashley Glennon finished with seven kills and 20 digs.
“We kind of had a slow start and I think that we finally gained some momentum in the middle of the first game just because it felt like a normal volleyball match,” said Arensdorf, who’s in the second year coaching her alma mater. “The biggest thing we worked on over the summer was our focus and to ignore everything that’s going on around you. Being able to overcome that and focus on everything.”
The Golden Eagles, ranked 11th in the IGHSAU’s preseason 4A poll, fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, in new coach Paige Griffith’s first varsity match.