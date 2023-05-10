The field belonged to the Golden Eagles — both literally and figuratively.

Rachel Schauer won the shot put (34-4) and discus (124-10), and Izzy Bender (high jump, 5-2), Braycee Nelson (long jump, 15-7), Rhiannon Nelson-Hahn (triple jump, 33-5), and Rose French (pole vault, 8-6) completed Fennimore’s sweep of the field events as the Golden Eagles won the Fennimore Invitational on Tuesday in Fennimore, Wis.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.