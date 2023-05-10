The field belonged to the Golden Eagles — both literally and figuratively.
Rachel Schauer won the shot put (34-4) and discus (124-10), and Izzy Bender (high jump, 5-2), Braycee Nelson (long jump, 15-7), Rhiannon Nelson-Hahn (triple jump, 33-5), and Rose French (pole vault, 8-6) completed Fennimore’s sweep of the field events as the Golden Eagles won the Fennimore Invitational on Tuesday in Fennimore, Wis.
Nelson added runner-up finishes in the 100 (13.55) and 200 (28.33), and the Eagles got another runner-up finish from the 4x100 relay of Lily Conley, Rosalie Griesel, Brooklyn Lull and French (56.16).
Darlington won a pair of relays, with the 4x200 squad of Niasia Niedziejko, Adalee Berget, Alexis Murray and Raquel Reuter winning in 1:58.16, and the 4x400 quartet of Murray, Niedziejko, Berget and Jaidyn Evenstad taking gold in 4:25.13.
Southwestern’s Hannah Pergande was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.36) and 300 hurdles (49.46).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles win home meet — At Fennimore, Wis.: Isaac Henkel (1:59.07), Riley Foreyt (2:03.68) and Carter Bunn (2:03.71) finished 1-2-3 in the 800, and the quartet of Henkel, Jordan Vold, Nick Needham and Ben Varela won the 4x400 relay as Fennimore won the Fennimore Invitational over Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 123-116.5.
Southwestern’s Justin Reuter won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (18-5 ¼) and was second in the 100 (11.98).
Darlington’s George West won the 200 (24.39) and 400 (51.95), Cuba City’s Darrian Cummings won the triple jump (39-0) and Tri State Homeschool’s Jacob Kavicky swept the shot put (49-3 ½) and discus (147-3).
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 9, Boscobel 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Reece Rosenkrantz had two doubles among his three hits, Breyden Johll went 3-for-4 with a home run, and the Cubans routed the Bulldogs.
Potosi/Cassville 7, Belmont 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Preston Steiner threw a no-hitter, Sam Udelhofen and Logan Kruser had two hits apiece, and Potosi/Cassville beat the Braves.
Sterling Newman Catholic 11, East Dubuque 1 (6 innings) — At Sterling, Ill.: Colin Sutter went 2-for-3 with a double, but the Warriors slipped to 16-12 overall.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 7, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: Brooklyn Droessler was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ella Vosberg was 2-for-4 with four RBIs as the Cubans beat Potosi/Cassville.
Galena 4, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ava Hahn struck out 12 in a five-hit shutout, and Taylor Hilby, Ayden Wells and Brooke Dittmar had two hits apiece as the Pirates blanked the Wildcats.
Prairie du Chien 10, Platteville 3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Delaney Johnson was 3-for-4, and Lauren Wernimont and Camryn Nies added multi-hit games, but the Hillmen lost to the Blackhawks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rockford Christian 3, Galena/East Dubuque 2 — At Byron, Ill.: Rockford Christian clipped the Pirates in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal.
BOYS GOLF
Hillmen win SWC mini-meet — At Platteville, Wis.: Gavin Voigts shot 41, Grant Herbst added a 42, and Platteville beat Riverdale, 176-184, for the team title at a Southwest Wisconsin Conference mini meet at Platteville Golf & Country Club.
Lancaster (206) was fourth, led by Aidan Wilson’s 47.
