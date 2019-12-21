EPWORTH, Iowa — It was an ugly defensive grind between two teams hungry to get back in the win column.
It turns out, that’s just the way Dubuque Wahlert wanted it.
The Golden Eagles entered Friday night’s Mississippi Valley Conference game with Western Dubuque allowing a league worst 71.5 points per game. Things needed to improve on the defensive end if the Eagles were going to right the ship.
“Prep all week and practice was big,” said Wahlert senior guard Jacob Schockemoehl. “We were motivating each other and getting on each other all week. We knew things needed to change on the defensive end. When you’re giving up the most points in the MVC, something’s got to happen. We came out tonight and held them to 34. That’s big.”
Schockemoehl scored a game-high 19 points, Nick Bandy delivered 12 points in the post and Isaac Ripley finished with nine points as Wahlert broke a three-game skid while sending Western Dubuque to a fourth straight loss in a 50-34 victory at WD High School.
“We needed that, because our defense has been inconsistent so far, to say the least,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on it in practice recently. There was a lid on the basket in the first half and we couldn’t hit anything, so we finally followed through on what we preach all the time and that’s hanging your hat on your defense on nights like that.
“They worked hard defensively and executed everything we wanted to do.”
Wahlert (2-3) led from the opening tip and didn’t allow the Bobcats (1-4) to get any closer than eight in the second half. It was a standout defensive effort from the Eagles, who never allowed Western Dubuque to get into an offensive rhythm with a stingy man defense.
“It was just team chemistry and we were talking really well,” Schockemoehl said. “Talking and switching on screens and helping each other out, playing team defense. That’s what you have to do and helping at all times. Just working our butts off.”
Schockemoehl’s free throws pushed the Eagles to an early 10-2 advantage, and then Tommy King hit a trey off the bench to make it 14-6. When Dylan Johnson — who led the Bobcats with 16 points — scored inside to make it 14-10, Schockemoehl scored on an offensive rebound and putback to help Wahlert keep the lead at double digits, 26-16, at the half.
“Our defense really lifted us on this one,” Schockemoehl said. “We rode our defense’s back and that helped us win the game. That’s the type of way you want to win.”
The Bobcats didn’t fold despite a rough go of it offensively, and Johnson’s long jumper cut the deficit to 28-20 at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter. But Ripley answered with a basket and the foul in the final minute of the third, then sank a 3-pointer in the fourth as the lead grew to 16 and stayed there for the Eagles thanks to a turnaround on the defensive end.
“It was a momentum switch,” English said of Ripley’s plays. “That was a big play and his 3 was a big play, we finally hit an outside shot. I just think our guys weren’t going to be denied tonight. We really, really, needed this win and we had to play with our backs against the wall and I think we did that.”