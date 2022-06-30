Justin Hale brought a lunch-pail mentality to the rink every day and absorbed a wealth of knowledge from some of the best minds in Junior hockey.
Now, the 31-year-old assistant coach for the Dubuque Fighting Saints will apply that experience as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League. This will be his first head coaching position after seven years as an assistant.
“The past three seasons in Dubuque prepared me so well in all facets for this next step in my career,” said Hale, a native of Stoughton, Wis. “Dubuque runs a first-class organization that takes pride in developing good people within the community, as well as on the ice. That goes for the players as much as the coaches.
“Being a part of that process on a day-to-day basis and seeing the vision for the organization and the teamwork that brings it all together really helped me mature as a coach. Having the reps and the knowledge, I feel like I’m ready to apply it in my own way.”
Hale, a former defenseman who played for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at the NCAA Division III level, began his coaching career immediately after graduating. He spent the 2015-16 season as an assistant with the USHL’s Madison Capitols, followed by a year at Bemidji State University, two with the NAHL’s Lone Star Brahmas and the last three in Dubuque.
“Justin is just a tireless worker and very detailed,” said Boston College coach Greg Brown, who served as the head coach in Dubuque this season. “Nothing slid by him, which was great for me coming in as a first-year head coach in the USHL. It made the transition so much easier.
“Because of all that hard work he put in, now he has the opportunity to advance his career as a head coach. I’m really happy for him and proud of him.”
Hale spent two seasons under head coach Oliver David, who left Dubuque last summer for an assistant coaching opportunity in Switzerland’s top professional league. He worked under Brown this season.
In the past three seasons, the Saints posted a 97-52-13 record.
“Justin has been a tremendous asset in Dubuque, both as a coach and with all the logistical details he took care of behind the scenes — like travel, food, paperwork,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “He was responsible for a lot of details that most people don’t see. A lot of people don’t understand how much work goes into that and how important it is, and he is unbelievable at it.”
His work in Dubuque, as well as the organization’s reputation in the Junior hockey world, certainly opened doors for him in Philadelphia.
“The appeal of Dubuque is the consistency — in competitiveness every year and in developing players for the NCAA Division I level and for the NHL Draft,” Hale said. “It’s not just the last three years. That reputation was built over the years by some great hockey minds — Brad Kwong, Jim Montgomery, Matt Shaw, Jason Lammers, Oliver, Brownie, Mike Field, Kalle. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
Hale plans to follow a similar developmental model in Philadelphia. While many NAHL teams load up on veteran players, the Rebels will feature a blend of veterans and up-and-coming prospects.
“That was the big selling point for me, because it’s similar to what we’ve done in Dubuque and I can build on that experience and the relationships I’ve developed the last three years,” Hale said. “My vision and the vision of ownership lined up perfectly. We don’t want a logjam of 20-year-olds. We want to develop younger players for higher levels, too.”
