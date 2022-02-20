Dubuque Senior saw everything come together at the right time last season behind a group of five senior starters to reach the Iowa state boys basketball tournament.
The Rams even upset rival Dubuque Hempstead in the substate semifinals to make it happen.
But, if the two longtime city rivals are to clash in this year’s Class 4A Substate 6 bracket, which opens play Monday, they would both have to reach the final in a winner goes to state, loser heads home scenario.
And in this substate, everything’s up for grabs.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 4A Substate 6 bracket (all games at 7 p.m.):
Monday’s quarterfinals — Dubuque Senior (11-10) at Bettendorf (9-11); Clinton (3-19) at Dubuque Hempstead (11-10)
Friday’s semifinals — Senior/Bettendorf winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie (15-6); Clinton/Hempstead winner at Davenport North (14-6)
Substate final — Tuesday, March 1 at a location to be decided
Senior stat leaders — Jacob Williams (So., F, 11.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Jalen Johnson (Fr., F, 7 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Walker Tart (Jr., F, 7 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Sam Akins (Sr., G, 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2 apg, 1.1 spg), Hayden Jacobsmeier (Jr., G, 6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.1 spg)
Hempstead stat leaders — Cameron Fens (Sr., C, 19.3 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.2 bpg), Kellen Strohmeyer (14.5 ppg, 2.5 apg), Noah Pettinger (Sr., F, 7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), Derek Leicht (Sr., G, 4.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), Nate Kaesbauer (4.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg)
Outlook — This bracket is truly up for grabs. On paper, Cedar Rapids Prairie appears to be the favorite to reach Des Moines, but the teams are quite evenly matched and this substate has a true “anything can happen” feel to it.
Senior has played Bettendorf three times over the past six years in the postseason, and Monday will be a fourth time. The Bulldogs triumphed in 2015, but playoff wins went to the Rams in 2018 and 2019. After reaching state last season, and a young Rams team really coming together as the season progressed, it’s a bit of a tough draw having to go on the road. Williams has emerged as a strong post threat and will only get better with two more seasons ahead of him, and Senior has developed a true team mentality — a defining trait under coach Wendell Eimers.
If the Rams get by the Bulldogs, the Hawks await in the semifinals. Prairie hosted Senior just days ago on Feb. 15 and pulled out a 67-54 victory.
Hempstead should have little trouble taking care of Clinton in its opener. The Mustangs would then face a Davenport North program they have not seen this season. It was rocky at times on the defensive end this year, but Hempstead has won four of its last five games to close the regular season. Fens is a monster in the middle, averaging a double-double at 6-foot-11 and has gotten plenty of interest from NCAA Division I programs. Strohmeyer is a strong scorer as well, and often this season it was the play of the starters around Fens that measured Hempstead’s success.
If the Rams and Mustangs both win twice and provide the dream environment — but not for the first time, of course — of a substate final between the two, it would be a dandy. The teams split during the regular season, with both road teams capturing victories. The Mustangs won at Nora Gymnasium, 62-52, on Jan. 4, while the Rams returned the favor at Moody Gym on Jan. 28, 44-37.
The state tournament will be held March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.